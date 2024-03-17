 Pennsylvania shooting: Suspect who killed 3 relatives in custody after standoff in New Jersey - Hindustan Times
Pennsylvania shooting: Suspect who killed 3 relatives in custody after standoff in New Jersey

BySumanti Sen
Mar 17, 2024 08:13 AM IST

Andre Gordon, 26, was arrested after barricading himself inside a home in a nearby New Jersey town, according to officials

A man is in custody after shooting three relatives dead in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning, March 16. 26-year-old Andre Gordon also carjacked a bystander. He was arrested after barricading himself inside a home in a nearby New Jersey town, according to officials.

Pennsylvania shooting: Suspect Andre Gprdon who killed 3 relatives is in custody after a standoff in New Jersey (Falls Township Police)
Pennsylvania shooting: Suspect Andre Gprdon who killed 3 relatives is in custody after a standoff in New Jersey (Falls Township Police)

Andre Gordon’s crime spree

Jen Schorn with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said that Gordon drove a stolen car from Trenton to Falls Township in Bucks County, and broke into a home after 8 am. He then gunned down his stepmother, Karen Gordon, 52, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon. Armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle, he stormed through the house looking for others to kill, but three relatives, including a minor, stayed hidden.

Gordon, who is homeless, later broke into another home and killed Taylor Daniel, 25, with whom she shared two kids. Officials said that four more people were in the second house when he attacked Daniel. Her mother had to be hospitalised after Gordon injured by bludgeoning her with his weapon, it has been reported.

The suspect then went on to carjack another person, who was unrelated to him, in a Dollar General parking lot, according to authorities. The individual was not injured in the attack, New York Post reported.

Gordon fled the scene, driving a stolen 2016 dark grey Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania licence plate KFR 1534. There was a “Namaste” sticker on the right rear bumper. Schorn confirmed that the car was discovered in Trenton at 11:38 am.

Gordon later barricaded himself inside a residence in Trenton, where he possibly has family ties. Officials evacuated the hostages, including a child, from the second floor of the house. No one was injured, the Trenton Police Department said.

Gordon was finally taken into custody at around 5 pm. The motive for his crime spree is unclear, officials said, according to Fox29. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said that authorities had “minor” contacts with Gordon before his deadly spree, but “nothing that would indicate this.”

News / World News / US News
