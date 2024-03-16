Philadelphia shooter, 26, armed with assault rifle at large after killing 3; Shelter-in-place issued

Authorities urged residents of a Philadelphia suburb to “shelter-in-place” and report any suspicious activity after a series of “confirmed shootings” in Falls Township came to light. On March 16, the Falls Township Police headed to Viewpoint Lane, Levittown, to investigate a shooting report before 9 am. Police patrol a neighborhood after a shooting on Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Falls Township, Pa. Several people have been shot after gunfire erupted in a suburban Philadelphia township, prompting authorities to warn residents to hunker down in their homes and forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and a children’s theme park. (AP Photo/Michael Catalini)(AP)

Initial reports (Fox 29) claimed that 26-year-old Andre Gordon shot and killed three people. It's also believed that the victims were either related to him or were his acquaintances - either way, he knew them. The first shooting took place after Gordon drove a stolen car and shot two people at a residence.

It's estimated that at 9:01 am, he drove to Edgewood Lane, Levittown. While there, he shot another individual before escaping. Around 9:13 am, he undertook carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in a Dollar General parking lot on Bristol Pike, Morrisville. The vehicle owner wasn't harmed like the previous parties.

Police reports also suggest that he's currently homeless and is tied to Trenton, New Jersey. He was last seen driving a stolen vehicle - a 2016, dark grey Honda CRV with a Pennsylvania registered plate: KFR - 1534. In the wake of the fatal incidents, the Bucks County St Patrick's Day Parade was also cancelled with a shelter-in-place. People who'd gathered or were arriving for the parade were moved to a nearby High School. Local businesses in the area were also shut temporarily.

About the Philadephia shooter

Authorities released the perpetrator's picture to the public, stating that Andre Gordon is approximately 6'1'' and has a thin build. He was last spotted wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. Believed to be in possession of an assault rifle, which was used to kill all the victims, Gordon may also have other weapons on him. He's already been labelled a dangerous man, with Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, a Levittown resident, addressing him as an “active shooter” in his recent X (formerly Twitter) post. Latest updates highlighted that the car Gordon is still believed to be driving - a Honda CRV - has a white “Namaste” sticker on the right side of the back bumper.