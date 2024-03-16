Cop senses foul play in Indian-origin family's death in Canada: ‘This fire was not accidental’

The Ontario community passed a state of stupor and grief after the unexpected death of and Indian-origin family due to a house fire with mysterious circumstances. Rajiv Warikoo, Shilpa Kotha, and Mahek Warikoo (From left)(Facebook)

The March 7 incident measures devastation which put 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, his 47-year-old wife Shilpa Kotha, along with their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo in the caskets forever. The family of four was discovered by police in their residence at 99 Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive in Brampton, a city in Canada.

Family dies in ‘suspicious fire’: Cops

Initially reported as a residential fire, authorities soon began to suspect foul play. Constable Taryn Young of Peel Police described the situation as "suspicious," citing the fire might not have been accidental. She emphasized the ongoing investigation, stating, “At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental.”

More than one person, and eyewitnesses in particular, are said to have heard it. Kenneth Yousaf, the neighbour of the deceased family, narrated a distressing incident of the house only furthest to be consumed by the fire.

“When we came out, the house was on fire. So sad. Within a few hours, everything was down to the ground,” Yousaf lamented.

While the fire was quenched, the experts found the burnt human remains amid the charred shell of the house. Later on, further investigation and looking into the case, alongside with confirmation from the Acting Chief Coroner, revealed the identities of the victims as Rajiv Warikoo, Shilpa Kotha, and Mahek Warikoo, who previously lived at the address.

Who was Rajiv Warikoo, head of the Indian-origin family, killed in Canada?

Rajiv Warikoo, who is a past volunteer and his last service was in 2016, served with the Toronto Police force. However, with Mahek Warikoo, a fast young soccer player, having been commemorated by her coach as possessed of exceptional ability on the field with the potential to win scholarships to North American universities of pride.

Peel Police emphasized that the investigation into the deaths is ongoing and urged individuals with any information or relevant video footage to come forward. "The circumstances surrounding the house fire remain the focus of an active investigation, and anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact Homicide detectives," authorities stated.