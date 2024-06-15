Donald Trump tells Logan Paul he ‘had a speech rewritten by AI out there’

Former US President Donald Trump told Internet icon Logan Paul that he once delivered a speech generated by artificial intelligence (AI) “so beautifully” during a meeting with one of the industry’s “top people” and felt fully impressed by the possibilities this technology offers. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at his birthday celebration, hosted by Club 47, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)

While speaking on Logan’s podcast, the former President lauded AI as a “superpower” while also raising question marks.

Trump hail's AI as superpower

Trump recounted, “I had a speech rewritten by AI out there, one of the top people. He said, ‘Oh, you’re gonna make a speech? Yeah?’ He goes, click, click, click, and like, 15 seconds later, he shows me my speech that’s written that’s great, so beautifully. I said, ‘I’m gonna use this.’ I’ve never seen anything like it.”

However, the 78-year-old Presidential hopeful did not disclose the specifics of where he used the AI-generated speech.

“One industry I think that will be gone are these wonderful speechwriters,” Trump stated.

ALSO READ| Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on bump stocks, gun accessories used in 2017 Vegas massacre

“I’ve never seen anything like it, and so quickly, a matter of literally minutes, it’s done. It’s a little bit scary.”

When asked what Trump's reaction was to his speechwriter after using the AI-generated text, he quipped, “You’re fired,” echoing his famous catchphrase from the reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Trump calls for caution on deepfake technology

As the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, Trump also addressed the darker side of AI, particularly the threat of deepfakes. He illustrated a hypothetical and alarming scenario where an AI-generated voice falsely claims that the US has launched nuclear missiles, and it may provoke a real retaliatory strike from another nation.

“If you’re the president of the United States, and you announced that 13 missiles have been sent to, let’s not use the name of a country,” Trump elaborated.

“We have just sent 13 nuclear missiles heading to somewhere, and they will hit their targets in 12 minutes and 59 seconds, and you’re that country.”

ALSO READ| Joe Biden's ‘convicted felon’ attack on Donald Trump now boomerangs his son, Hunter Biden

Trump mentioned discussing this scenario with Tech mogul Elon Musk, noting that verification of such claims would require a code. Musk purportedly told him that nations like Russia or China would need to verify the authenticity of the message quickly, which could be problematic in such a high-stakes situation.

“Who the hell’s going to check. You got, like, 12 minutes – let’s check the code,” Trump said.

“So what do they do when they see this? They have maybe a counterattack. It’s so dangerous in that way.”