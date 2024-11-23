Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as half-sister Samantha speaks out on mother's painful death: 'Believe me, I know…'

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has spoken out about her family's tumultuous relationship and how the Duchess' treated the British royal family after getting married to Prince Harry. Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha, who uses a wheelchair and has multiple sclerosis, claims she “couldn't believe” how the Duchess behaved toward the royal family.

Samantha, who has been sharing tense equation with the Duchess of Sussex for years, claimed that Meghan's connection with Prince Harry deeply affected her mother Roslyn, who passed away last month.

‘It leaves a hole in your heart’, says Samantha Markle

Speaking to Daily Mail, Samantha said, “Meghan has no idea what she is missing out on because when my dad [Thomas] goes, it will be too late.”

“Believe me, I know. You can’t get back that time. It leaves a hole in your heart,” she continued.

Samantha, who uses a wheelchair and has multiple sclerosis, claims she “couldn't believe” how Meghan behaved toward the royal family.

Stressing that she isn't not familiar with the royal family, she said, “I’m just a human, watching from across the pond, but I couldn’t believe it… My dad doesn’t want Meghan to pay him back. But you want love from them because there is a pain in your heart if it isn’t there.”

She further recalled how her mother does, lamenting that she was “all alone” and “not loved”.

Targetting Meghan and Harry, she said, “I almost left it too late. They could both learn from me.”

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘experimenting’ new strategy to mould public perception

What you need to know about Meghan's dad

Meghan's dad Thomas Sr., who has experienced numerous health issues recently, made a “deathbed plea” to the Duchess in April 2023.

After suffering a stroke in 2022, the retired Hollywood lighting designer revealed concerns that he may not have sufficient time left to patch things up with Meghan, with whom he hasn't communicated for six years.

While the duo shared a close bond for a while, the two parted ways just before Meghan married Harry in 2018.

In 2020, the Sussexes left the royal life and moved to California.

Following their royal exit, Samantha claimed that she “never thought” Meghan would “do what she has done to the royal family”.