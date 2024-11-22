What makes Thanksgiving special and how can you celebrate it?

Thanksgiving, a cherished tradition rooted in gratitude and togetherness, marks a time to celebrate with family, friends and great food. Originally a harvest festival in USA, it has evolved into an occasion to give thanks for life's blessings. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to pause and appreciate life’s blessings.(figandmapledelhi )

The Thanksgiving table is often decorated with traditional dishes, including roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. And each dish has its own symbolic significance, with turkey being the centrepiece of the feast.

Thanksgiving traditions differ across families, but the essence remains the same—gratitude, togetherness and celebration. Even if you are thinking of going out or planning a quiet dinner, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to pause, appreciate life’s blessings and cherish the people around us.

And if you are still confused about how to celebrate it, here's where you can go:

1. JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Mumbai

Kick off Thanksgiving celebrations at Lotus Cafe with their feast on November 28. This cosy spot promises a warm and memorable evening. The menu features a delectable lineup, starting with a Southern-style Mac and Cheese baked to golden perfection in a rich, creamy cheese sauce.

2. Khubani, Aerocity:

If turkey and duck are on your wishlist, don’t miss Khubani’s Turkey and Duck Festival before it ends on November 28.

3. Roseate House, Aerocity:

Enjoy a lavish Thanksgiving brunch on November 28 featuring honey-glazed country-style roast turkey, leek and potato soup and stuffed chicken breast, accompanied by live acoustic music.

4. Café Delhi Heights, Delhi:

From November 20 to 30, visit any outlet to experience their festive menu with classic Thanksgiving delights. The menu includes Winter Green Salad, Tomato Tortilla Soup and classic Oven Roasted Turkey served with roasted vegetables and indulgent sauces.

5. Slink & Bardot, Mumbai:

Head to this chic venue on November 24 for brunch or dinner and immerse yourself in a vibrant Thanksgiving celebration.

6. The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Mumbai

Join their Thanksgiving brunch on November 24 or Thanksgiving dinner on November 28 to experience the spirit of gratitude with a gourmet twist.