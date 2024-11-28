Menu Explore
Prince William ‘monitoring’ probe into theft at Windsor Castle: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 28, 2024 01:14 AM IST

The October 13 burglary by “masked raiders” at the royal estate left his spouse, Princess Catherine, “pretty shaken up.”

Prince William is reportedly "monitoring" the investigation into last month's break-in on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which left his spouse, Princess Catherine, “pretty shaken up.”

File Photo: Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children (left to right): Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.
File Photo: Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children (left to right): Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Also Read: Masked men 'raid' royal residence while Prince William, Kate, and their kids were fast asleep

According to reports, the royal couple and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – were asleep and only five minutes away from where “masked intruders” stole two vehicles from the royal residence in west London late on October 13.

A source told GB News, “William and Kate (Catherine) have been pretty shaken up. It's a huge concern that these raiders could scale the fence and make off with the vehicles. The fact that it happened when they (Prince William and family) were so close by and fast asleep, was a big shock to process when they found out. Like any parents, they are constantly worried about the welfare of their children.”

Further, the source described the incident as “frightening and extremely alarming” as it happened in such “close proximity.”

On William, Prince of Wales, “monitoring” the investigation, the source said, “It goes without saying that William would want to be fully informed with whatever measures are deemed necessary moving forward. Like William, Kate has every faith in the security team which protects the family but she says they can't go on like this.”

Also Read: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s security breach exposes how ‘ineffective’ Royal Security is

The family moved into Windsor Castle's Adelaide Cottage in 2022. During the burglary, the raiders stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from Shaw Farm of the Adelaide Cottage.

It is believed that the thieves escaped Shaw Farm by breaking through its gate, understood to be William and Kate’s nearest exit to their home.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
