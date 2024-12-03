The Boys actor Malcolm Barrett under investigation for alleged sexual assault

American actor Malcolm Barrett has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman. TV audiences may remember the 44-year-old star as Seth Reed, the Vought International PR writer, from Eric Kripke's The Boys. He is also known for his roles in shows like Preacher, Timeless and Average Joe. Malcolm Barrett is known for his roles in The Boys, Average Joe, Timeless and Preacher.(Instagram)

Also read | NFL pro Trent Williams, wife grieve newborn son's death amid devastating loss of baby twin during pregnancy

The Boys' Malcolm Barret at the centre of an alleged sexual assault case

On December 2 (US time), TMZ reported that Barrett was under investigation after a woman reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last weekend. The accuser reportedly got together with the TV star for a night of drinks. She later woke up in bed and found Malcolm touching her against her will. The woman alleged that the actor eventually had sex with her despite her not consenting to it. Law enforcement sources further stated that the accuser told them that she and The Boys star had struck up a months-long friendship. Although the night of the alleged incident started off without bearing any red flags, their LA drinks hangout later continued at Barrett’s place where the assault purportedly happened.

The LASD Special Victims Bureau took over the case after the woman filed the report against the actor and underwent a sexual assault kit.

Also read | Diddy's ex Yung Miami entangled in dating rumours with NFL star Stefon Diggs amid Sean Combs' never-ending scandal

More about Malcolm Barrett

Barrett has appeared as a secondary character in a handful of episodes of Amazon Studios' superhero black comedy drama over the course of its four seasons, which began in 2019. Before taking on the role of Seth Reed for the hit Eric Kripke series, he previously worked with the American writer on the sci-fi show Timeless.

The investigation surrounding the The Boys actor is currently in its preliminary stage. No arrests or major developments have been reported yet, and Malcolm has yet to publicly address the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.