Barry Keoghan cast as Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ Beatles film

British star Barry Keoghan has been cast in Sam Mendes' planned films on The Beatles. The actor will be essaying the role of Ringo Starr, the Beatles drummer. The news was confirmed by Starr himself. Mendes has planned a four-film series chronicling the legendary band, with each movie told from the perspective of one of the Beatles members. (Also read: The Beatles reinvented themselves in Rishikesh, says author of new book on Fab Four) Barry Keoghan will play a young Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' film on The Beatles.

Ringo Starr on Barry Keoghan's casting

Starr confirmed that Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, will portray him during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many,” the 84-year-old musician said.

The films will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” leading up to their 1970 breakup.

All about The Beatles films

Mendes, the director of critical hits like American Beauty, Road to Perdition and 1917, has described his latest project as a “challenge to the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies”.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have given the filmmaker the full life story and music rights for the upcoming films.

It is also rumoured in American media that Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn are in negotiations for the roles of Paul McCartney and George Harrison, respectively, while Harris Dickinson is in talks to play John Lennon.

Mendes will produce the movie through his Neal Street Productions, along with Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor.

The Beatlemania

The Beatles were the original boy band in pop music. Formed in Liverpool in 1960, the band became a global sensation pretty soon and was the planet's number-one music act from 1963-66. The group broke up in 1970, but all members enjoyed considerable solo success afterwards.

(With PTI inputs)