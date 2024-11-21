Brad Pitt questions Angelina Jolie’s ulterior motives for Red Carpet appearance with son Knox

Brad Pitt reportedly believes that Angelina Jolie’s recent red-carpet appearance with their son Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 2024 Governors Awards was to “push his buttons”. Pitt questions Jolie's motives for bringing their son Knox to the Governors Awards(File Images)

Page Six cited a source who claimed that Pitt is sceptical of Jolie’s intentions, given the proximity of their ongoing Château Miraval dispute.

16-year-old Knox appeared on the first red carpet in three years and posed alongside his mother at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Jolie beaming as they shared the spotlight.

“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” the insider said. “So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.”

“Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” another insider explained. “He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there.”

“She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”

Pitt feels Jolie has turned kids against him

Earlier in November, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that the Château Miraval case could proceed to trial, a legal win for Pitt after Jolie’s efforts to have the case dismissed were denied.

This is not the only source of strife between the exes. Pitt and Jolie, who married in August 2014, separated in September 2016, and since then, their legal tussle has continued. Back in August, their 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh, legally dropped ‘Pitt’ from her surname on her birthday in May.

“Brad is still feeling hurt that Shiloh dropped Pitt from her last name,” the insider revealed. “They used to have a good relationship, but that’s in the past, and it breaks his heart. Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him.”

However, the Bullet Train star has found solace in his relationship with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. “He is so grateful to have a strong woman by his side who not only supports him but isn’t fazed by being in the public eye or all of the issues surrounding Brad’s legal drama,” the source shared.

Pitt and de Ramon, who began dating in 2022, are reportedly “doing amazing” and navigating the public and personal challenges together. “She doesn’t let any of those issues come between them or put any type of strain on their relationship,” the source told Page Six.