Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's War of Rose intensifies as trial looms: 'It's been ugly but…'

The year-long battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt because of their French Winery, Chateau Mirabvel is finally heading towards a trial. The trial of what is being known as the War of Rose is scheduled for sometime in 2025, meanwhile things could head for good or worse. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal dispute over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, is set for trial in 2025. (AP Photo/File)(AP)

Neither Angelina nor Pitt is backing down

A source closely related to the case revealed to OK! Magazine, “It's already been ugly but it's going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will try to continue to settle more old personal scores.” The source added, “This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings.”

The documents stated Pitt is fighting to revoke the $$64 million deal which he claimed Jolie, “sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

In response, the Maleficient actor filed a court document earlier this year where she stated that she had not been “acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling” when she finalised the deal for the French winery. Documents filed by Jolie stated, “Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up.”

It further read “While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy-of-domestic-violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century, and he cites no authority that would give him such unwarranted protections. In any event, he waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie."

What is the lawsuit about?

In February 2022, Pitt sued his ex-wife after she allegedly sold her shares of their property to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler without asking for his approval. He said this went against a verbal agreement they had made, which stated that they could each sell their share of the business, but only if the other person permitted the new owner.