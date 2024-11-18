Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Angelina Jolie 'can't afford to fight' long legal battle with Brad Pitt: 'She's digging into her closet, may also sell…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 18, 2024 06:56 PM IST

Angelina Jolie's legal battle with Brad Pitt is causing financial strain, forcing her to sell possessions.

The long legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has started weighing down on the former’s wallet. The actor’s cash crunch has now forced her to dig through her trove of treasure to pay her bills, as reported by RadarOnline. People close to Jolie strongly believe that her long battle with her ex-husband is the root of her financial struggles. They are begging the actor to let go of the battle as it is financially draining her of her hard-earned money.

Angelina Jolie's ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt is severely impacting her finances, forcing her to sell cherished items and reconsider lawsuits due to high costs. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
Angelina Jolie's ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt is severely impacting her finances, forcing her to sell cherished items and reconsider lawsuits due to high costs. (AP Photo/File)(AP)

Also Read: Brianna LaPaglia threatens to release alleged abuse videos of ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan over cat dispute

Jolie’s financial crisis amid legal battles 

An insider revealed to the media outlet, “Angie's blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she's bringing in.” According to the sources, Jolie pulled out of one of the lawsuits against the FBI since she could not afford a lawyer’s fee.

An insider added, “All this legal stuff is costing her thousands upon thousands of dollars. She realized she simply can't afford to fight every one of these battles.” 

The media outlet’s sources divulged that the Maleficient actor’s financial situation is so bad that she has put her prized 1958 Ferrari 250 GT which is one of her most cherished possessions on a sell-out for $1.3 million. The source said, “She's digging into her closet and throwing designer dresses, shoes and accessories into a heap, hoping they'll fetch a good price. She may also sell jewellery that Brad gave her during their marriage."

Also Read: Jonathan Majors can't hold back tears as Megan Good says 'Yes' to engagement: Flaunts diamond

Jolie’s financial responsibility towards her children

Jolie is not only responsible for paying the bills but also has college expenses for her children that she needs to take care of amid the cash crunch. She is a mother to six children–Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne who she shares with Pitt. 

Meanwhile, she was recently spotted with British rapper turned-political activist, Akala. An insider told the media outlet, “Angie's keeping her eyes open for a richer prospect. In the meantime, she'll seek out a big payday even if it's a crappy role. At this point, she has no other choice."

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //