Angelina Jolie 'can't afford to fight' long legal battle with Brad Pitt: 'She's digging into her closet, may also sell…'

The long legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has started weighing down on the former’s wallet. The actor’s cash crunch has now forced her to dig through her trove of treasure to pay her bills, as reported by RadarOnline. People close to Jolie strongly believe that her long battle with her ex-husband is the root of her financial struggles. They are begging the actor to let go of the battle as it is financially draining her of her hard-earned money. Angelina Jolie's ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt is severely impacting her finances, forcing her to sell cherished items and reconsider lawsuits due to high costs. (AP Photo/File)(AP)

Also Read: Brianna LaPaglia threatens to release alleged abuse videos of ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan over cat dispute

Jolie’s financial crisis amid legal battles

An insider revealed to the media outlet, “Angie's blown through a ton of dough, and her expenditures are above and beyond what she's bringing in.” According to the sources, Jolie pulled out of one of the lawsuits against the FBI since she could not afford a lawyer’s fee.

An insider added, “All this legal stuff is costing her thousands upon thousands of dollars. She realized she simply can't afford to fight every one of these battles.”

The media outlet’s sources divulged that the Maleficient actor’s financial situation is so bad that she has put her prized 1958 Ferrari 250 GT which is one of her most cherished possessions on a sell-out for $1.3 million. The source said, “She's digging into her closet and throwing designer dresses, shoes and accessories into a heap, hoping they'll fetch a good price. She may also sell jewellery that Brad gave her during their marriage."

Also Read: Jonathan Majors can't hold back tears as Megan Good says 'Yes' to engagement: Flaunts diamond

Jolie’s financial responsibility towards her children

Jolie is not only responsible for paying the bills but also has college expenses for her children that she needs to take care of amid the cash crunch. She is a mother to six children–Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne who she shares with Pitt.

Meanwhile, she was recently spotted with British rapper turned-political activist, Akala. An insider told the media outlet, “Angie's keeping her eyes open for a richer prospect. In the meantime, she'll seek out a big payday even if it's a crappy role. At this point, she has no other choice."