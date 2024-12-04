Jennifer Lopez ‘learned about the true story behind…’ while navigating divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares his “resilient” story about one of her most meaningful roles as she navigates a year of personal transitions. Starring alongside Jharrel Jerome, Lopez donned Judy Robles in Unstoppable, a film based on the true story of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles. Jennifer Lopez stars as Judy Robles in Unstoppable, a film about wrestling champion Anthony Robles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Unstoppable is produced by her former partner, Ben Affleck, and his close collaborator, Matt Damon. Notably, just in August, she filed for divorce from Affleck after months of speculation about their relationship.

“When I first learned about the true story behind Unstoppable, I was moved beyond words,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a cover page for Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a testament to resilience, grit, and the human spirit. This film is a celebration of the fighters and the dreamers who refuse to give up, no matter the odds.”

“It was such an honour playing Judy Robles in this incredible story about her son Anthony Robles. Both Anthony and Judy are real examples and define what it means to be UNSTOPPABLE.”

Judy Robles praises Jennifer Lopez's portrayal in biopic

The film tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, who overcame the odds to become a wrestling champion despite being born with only one leg.

Judy worked closely with Lopez during filming, praised her portrayal of the highs and lows of her own life. “She was able to really take on how I felt — the highs and the lows,” Judy shared with Entertainment Weekly.

“When I watched the movie, when I watched me, I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I was pretty weak. I kind of don’t want to see that part of me.' But I know that was my growth journey.”

“I've been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] 'Am I enough for them?'” she revealed. “And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you. You hear it in Anthony's voice and look what he’s been able to accomplish. That's what the movie gave me: You are enough.”