Ben Affleck turns to ex Jennifer Garner for help finding love amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben looking for love

According to Radar Online, Globe Magazine has reported that Ben Affleck has asked his former wife Jennifer Garner to help him find love.

“He’s ready for something real, and he feels like Jennifer is great at cutting through the BS and sniffing out genuine people... He is on the hunt for someone grounded and mature. He’s had enough of the Hollywood divas and gold diggers,” said a source.

As per the insider, Jennifer Garner is on board with Ben’s new plan. "She wants to see Ben happy, and loves that she’ll get to have a say because whoever he dates is going to be around her kids," the source added.

Ben and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018. They share three children together — Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12. After their divorce, the two have remained good friends, with Garner helping Ben with his struggle with alcohol, and even helping him find his way through his divorce.

Not a happy ending

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story captivated millions in the early 2000s, seeming like a fairytale come true. The couple rekindled their romance years later and eventually tied the knot in 2022. However, just two years into their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, marking the end of their relationship. According to the filing, the couple had separated on April 26, bringing an abrupt end to their whirlwind romance.

Signs of trouble in Ben and Jennifer's marriage began to surface as early as May, when it was reported that the couple was no longer residing together in their Los Angeles home. At the time, Ben was staying in a separate property while filming The Accountant 2. Although the couple was spotted together at various events in the spring, they spent a significant portion of the summer apart, with Ben and Jennifer often finding themselves on opposite coasts. In June, they put the mansion they shared in Beverly Hills since June 2023 on the market. Ben later purchased a new $20 million home in Los Angeles in July. At the moment, they are navigating the divorce proceedings.