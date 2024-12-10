Ben Affleck ‘not interested in dating’ and the reason is Jennifer Lopez; he is trying to…

Contrary to what one might expect, Ben Affleck is currently “not at all interested” in dating following his split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Two years into their marriage, the former couple called it quits on their second wedding anniversary earlier this year, months after praising their “greatest love story.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's LA home has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

An insider suggests that the Batman star is prioritising personal growth and his career over dating. Production on his upcoming crime thriller “RIP” with Matt Damon has reportedly also slowed amid the actor’s personal challenges.

Ben Affleck ‘still adjusting’ to new life

Affleck, who spent the holiday and Thanksgiving weekend with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids, is smoothly transitioning back to his previous routines and work life. According to a source speaking to Page Six, he’s “focused on numerous projects” and still adjusting to his new life as a single man. The insider added, “Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment.”

The reason behind the Accountant 2 star’s decision to take a break from the dating scene is none other than his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, with whom his divorce has not yet been finalised.

Although the couple started living separately long before the public would have guessed their split, it was only officially confirmed when the pop star filed for divorce herself. Meanwhile, the actor is using this time to focus on personal growth, his family, and his career. “Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalised, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at,” the insider noted.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spend time together

After spending Thanksgiving together helping the homeless and teaming up with a charity, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were seen spending more time together over the weekend. The former couple who share three children and were married for over a decade, have continued to maintain a friendly relationship six years after their split. Recently, Ben and Jen were seen driving around Brentwood, California, with the 13 going on 30 star picking up bagels before heading to her ex-husband’s house.

Reportedly Affleck felt “blessed” to spend Thanksgiving with Garner and their kids, appreciating the comfort of their friendship. “Even though Ben and Jen have been separated for some time, there’s still a deep bond between them,” the insider said. “Ben values their strong relationship and the shared history they have together as co-parents.”

A source close to Affleck told Fox that the Argo star is “enjoying” his time away from the spotlight. Known for often appearing ‘grumpy’ when thrust into Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous world, Ben continues to “cherish” quality time with Garner and their three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The insider explained, “Ben and Jennifer Garner have a really great co-parenting relationship. They’re still a family for their kids’ sake, talking regularly and staying supportive of each other. Jennifer wants the best for him because it’s what’s best for their kids. There’s no bad blood between them—she’s been a constant support for everyone as they navigate life post-split from Jennifer Lopez.”

The source notes that Affleck is in a better place now, feeling less stressed and more focused on work and future projects. Despite their separate paths, he and Lopez still maintain a connection due to their intertwined lives over the past few years.