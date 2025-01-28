Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ‘special’ celebration after Chiefs' big win over Bills: Guests invited to dine on…

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had good reason to break out into luxurious post-game celebrations after the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Buffalo Bills, securing the final spot in Super Bowl LIX. Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images via AFP)

The mega pop star, her parents Scott and Andrea, brother Austin, Kelce’s mother Donna, and brother Jason were there to witness the stressful ordeal at the AFC Championship game. Despite the hurdles in the way, Kelce’s team ultimately pulled ahead to clinch the 32-29 win. Once the nail-biter game ended in their favour, he and his diva girlfriend took off for Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri., with their friends and family, per Page Six.

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-game celebration after Chiefs vs Bills

A source spilled the details about what the pre-Super Bowl bash looked like at the rooftop cocktail lounge. “Guests sipped on various types of cocktails, including the Pineapple Express, Elderflower Paloma and one of their shareable drinks called the Ma’Homes,” they said.

“They had servers walk around with tray pass who offered a number of different small bites including sliders, wagyu skewers and fried oysters.”

Additionally, guests got a chance to “dine on different types of sushi such as their king crab dynamite roll, triple threat sushi roll, assorted types of nigiri, braised and blue pizza and more.”

A special day for the couple

The insider also addressed that Taylor and Travis were “clearly very much in love” as they were spotted dancing and kissing. The pair “looked so happy together.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Swift and Kelce also told PEOPLE that despite the “anxious game” the duo experienced the “most incredible feeling that they won.”

“They had friends and family at the game last night. It all felt very special.”

The source added, “If there is anyone that knows that incredible feeling after you've been intensely focused on a goal, it's Taylor. They love their football family.”

Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer of 2023. On the football scene, the Chiefs, having become the AFC Champions for the third consecutive year, will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.