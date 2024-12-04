Safety Micah Hyde rejoins the Buffalo Bills after being signed to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Safety Micah Hyde has rejoined the Buffalo Bills by signing to the practice squad on Wednesday in a late-season move that brings experience, stability, leadership and familiarity with the defensive scheme to the five-time defending AFC East champions. HT Image

In announcing the move, coach Sean McDermott stressed that as much as he welcomes Hyde’s addition, it in no way reflects on Buffalo’s safety group led by starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin.

Hyde’s return shouldn’t surprise anyone after the 33-year-old and the team spent the past eight months keeping the door open for such a possibility.

Hyde is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent the previous seven seasons in Buffalo and was not re-signed in March after completing the final year of his contract. In considering retirement, Hyde noted he’d only play for Buffalo if he decided to resume his career.

Though it’s unclear if or when Hyde will play, the former defensive captain brings insight and leadership to a team that is off to a 10-2 start and coming off a division-clinching 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Bills travel to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

After missing a majority of the 2022 season with a severe neck injury, Hyde returned to start 14 games last season.

Hyde and Jordan Poyer formed the Bills starting safety tandem since they were among the first two players signed by the Bills in free agency in March 2017, months after McDermott was hired as coach. Poyer was released by Buffalo in March and now plays for Miami.

Hyde spent his first four seasons in Green Bay before signing with Buffalo, where he earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2017 and 2021.

