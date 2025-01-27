Timothée Chalamet's glam night out with Kylie after 'disrespectful’ Jimmy Carter joke left SNL audience gasping

Timothée Chalamet appears to have found a constant support system in his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Despite keeping their romance on the down low, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has often been spotted cheering on her beau at high-profile Hollywood events without stealing the spotlight from him. This week’s Saturday Night Live outing became yet another instance wherein Kylie proudly wore the supportive girlfriend tag. Kylie Jenner reportedly cheered on Timothee Chalamet in person as he appeared on Saturday Night Live as the host (and musical guest) for the third time this past weekend. (Photos: X)

Kylie Jenner spotted in the SNL audience

Not only did the couple step out together for a glam SNL afterparty, Jenner was also seen in the audience of the NBC late-night show’s latest episode. It marked the A Complete Unknown star’s third gig as the SNL host.

An eagle-eyed fan shared a video of the event from the crowd’s perspective, zooming in on who appears to be Kylie Jenner in the audience, accompanied by a friend. Other social media users were impressed by how “keen” the observer was to have spotted the socialite despite the vast distance.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner step out for the afterparty in NYC

Continuing their celebrations for Timothée’s SNL comeback, the pair was later pictured exiting an SNL afterparty at The Pool restaurant in New York City on January 25, per Deuxmoi. Jenner opted for a chic black fur coat and sunglasses. On the other hand, Timothée donned a New York Yankees zip-up jacket with a snapback hat and a patterned scarf.

Chalamet and Jenner’s united front was ultimately overshadowed by the acclaimed actor being slammed for making a joke about former US President Jimmy Carter, who died last month at the age of 100.

Audience not too thrilled by Timothee Chalamet's Jimmy Carter joke on SNL

This past weekend’s SNL featured a ‘Bungee’ skit which saw Chalamet playing pretend as a workout instructor. As the actor led the group, his character eventually tells everyone to do the “Jimmy Carter.” Following his instructions, the others pretended to hang dead in their harness from the ceiling.

The studio audience is notably heard gasping and groaning at the moment, while viewers at home joined them in calling out Chalamet and SNL for pulling the “distasteful” antic.

Someone wrote on X/Twitter, “Very unnecessary. Imagine being a writer coming up with that.” Many others blasted it for being “not appropriate” and “not funny.” Another user tweeted, “Totally disrespectful and out of line. And yes I have a sense of humor and love the show but that was just horrible and too soon. I don’t think there would have ever been a right time for that. I hope his family didn’t see that.” A third commented, “Too soon and not funny! The whole skit was crap.”

Could it cost him the Best Actor Oscar win?

A fourth even took a dig at Chalamet possibly losing out on the Best Actor Oscar in March over the inappropriate SNL joke, per the New York Post. The actor is nominated in the leading category for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The netizen fumed, “If I were a betting man I would’ve bet on Timothee Chalamet winning an Oscar for his Dylan portrayal, but his dead Jimmy Carter joke on SNL a full month before voting ends changes that. Insensitive & really immature. Just unnecessary.”