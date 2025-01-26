Timothée Chalamet steals the show on SNL as he jokes about his award journey: ‘I just keep losing…’

Timothée Chalamet took over Saturday Night Live in a big way this week, pulling double-duty as both host and musical guest. The Oscar-nominated actor, making his third appearance as host, brought his signature charm and wit to the stage, poking fun at his own Hollywood misadventures — from never quite snagging an Oscar to his often-questioned facial hair. Timothée Chalamet hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, humorously addressing his Hollywood experiences and past award losses. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Lizzo reveals slimmed-down figure after reaching weight loss goal: 'First time since 2014'

Timothee Chalamet makes fun of himself at SNL

Being the show host, the actor poked fun at himself as he echoed the jokes he received at the Golden Globes 2025. Chalamet made fun of his new facial look as he said, “This is my third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but the first time hosting it with a little stache and a little goatee.” As teh camera zoomed in on his facial hair, he added, “Yeah. That’s 37 hairs right there,” as reported by The New York Post.

The Dune actor then shared his thoughts on always falling short whenever nominated for any awards. He joked, “I just keep losing, and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting.” This was followed by a video that compiled his facial expressions as presenters called his competitors like Gary Oldman and Mahershala Ali on stage for awards.

The actor then tried to practice his own acceptance speech but when the faux award was announced, it was given to SNL cast member Kenan Thompson similar to what happened to Chalamet in actual award shows. Thompson had come prepared with his own acceptance speech.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner sets ‘strict rules’ for Timothée Chalamet amid relationship ‘anxiety’

Chalamet performs Bob Dylan songs on SNL

Before his performance, Chalamet hinted that the Bob Dylan he would perform on the show might not be the singer’s most popular songs but are the actor’s favourite. He said, “[SNL is] either really nice for letting me do this or incredibly mean and this is all a big prank.”

For his first musical performance, Chalamet was introduced by Adam Sandler. True to his word, he delivered a set of Dylan's deep cuts. He started with a soulful rendition of Three Angels, followed by Outlaw Blues. Later, the actor showcased his emotional depth for his second performance with a haunting version of Dylan’s Tomorrow is a Long Time.