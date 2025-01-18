Kylie Jenner ‘wants to be’ at Timothée Chalamet's side to support him in his career: Report

Kylie Jenner is embracing her role as Timothée Chalamet's biggest supporter as he navigates a major career milestone. The notoriously private couple has recently stepped out together for a series of rare public appearances, including a memorable night at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. At the event, the 27-year-old was seen bonding with Chalamet's costars, further fueling speculation about their blossoming relationship. Kylie Jenner has taken on the role of Timothée Chalamet's supporter as he navigates his career. (Photos: X)

Jenner ‘enjoys attending events’ alongside Chalamet

A source told People magazine that Jenner is “having fun supporting” the Dune actor as the award season has just kicked off. The insider also told the outlet, “She enjoys attending the events with him. She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all."

Earlier this week, they also added that the billionaire is “really making an effort" to be at her boyfriend’s side given she travelled with him to Paris to “celebrate his movie premiere.” They continued, “Kylie is the happiest. They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him."

While Jenner did not appear on the red carpet of A Complete Unknown, she was later spotted on a dinner night with Chalamet in the city of love on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. A source added that the two were “very cute” during their romantic night out.

Jenner out and about to support Chalamet

Jenner has continued to show low-key yet unwavering support for Chalamet’s career, attending key events alongside him while keeping their relationship largely private. Following their public reveal in September 2023, the mom of two has been by her boyfriend’s side at several major moments. This includes the afterparty for the Bob Dylan biopic premiere, where she and Chalamet were spotted being affectionate.

Jenner has also been present at afterparties for Chalamet's other projects, like Wonka, where she showed her support without walking the red carpet. A source told People magazine that while she kept a low profile at the London premiere, Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, were there to cheer on Chalamet in a more intimate setting.