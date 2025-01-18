Kylie Jenner blasted as ‘climate criminal’ over LA wildfires post; netizens advise her to ‘use your power accordingly’

Kylie Jenner faced massive flak over her post on relief efforts amid the terrible wildfires in Los Angeles. She was blasted as a “climate criminal” as her personal jet flew for the 11th time this month. Kylie Jenner's opulent £70 million jet has so far made 11 trips, including three in a single day on January 16, releasing around 162 tons of CO2 emissions, as per CelebrityJets data, reported Daily Mail.

Earlier, her sister Kim Kardashian was also criticized over the same issue. Despite this, Jenner doesn't seem to have any plans to cut back on her flying in 2025. Her opulent £70 million jet has so far made 11 trips, including three in a single day on January 16, releasing around 162 tons of CO2 emissions, as per CelebrityJets data, reported Daily Mail.

According to the Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, it is equal to 33 households' annual electricity consumption.

One of the 11 journeys included Kylie visit to London to accompany her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet for the premiere of the latest Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. The actor stunned everyone as he surprisingly arrived at the event on a Lime bike.

Meanwhile, as Los Angeles continues to wreak havoc by claiming over 27 people's lives in the city, Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account said in a statement, “We are truly heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles. Watching so many people forced to evacuate and hearing the stories of those who have lost everything is deeply saddening and difficult to comprehend.”

It further promised to provide “skincare, body, hair, and makeup products” to “help provide items that help teens in Altadena feel confident and like themselves again.”

Kylie Cosmetic's post(Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's post garners backlash

Her post gradually garnered a lot of attention with several netizens denouncing her over jet use, with one advising her to “use your power accordingly”.

“Taking a private jet to Paris, which contributes to the warmer weather and wild fires in LA, and we know you do this many times a year, and then put a bandaid on middle class LA fire victims with your lotion, is horrific,” another wrote.

“They don’t care. They will never care. Kylie sharing donation links is performative,” another furious netizen wrote on Reddit.

Also Read: Firefighters stop looters from stealing Emmy Award amid Los Angeles wildfires: ‘You're not doing this’

Calling Kylie “fake”, another asked, “How is she going to share things about the LA fires when she’s a big contributor towards the fires starting in the first place with the overuse of her private jet.”

“She’s been using her jet for days while the fires are still happening. Worms for brains.”

In 2020, the millionaire mother of two reportedly paid $72.8 million for the Bombardier Global 7500 jet. Every seat of her jet is fashioned with Hermès blankets.

According to Celebrity Private Jet Tracker, she boarded her jet 195 times in 2024.