Timothée Chalamet drops huge hints about the ‘smelliest’ actor he has worked with

In a lighthearted moment during a recent interview, Timothée Chalamet opened up about his experiences on set with his A Complete Unknown costar, Edward Norton. While answering questions from young fans on BBC Radio 1, Chalamet was asked to reveal the "smelliest actor" he’s ever worked with. The actor said he would not name but gave some major hints about the actor. Timothée Chalamet hinted at the 'smelliest actor' he's worked with in an interview with BBC Radio 1. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)(AP)

Chalemet drops clues about the “smelliest” actor

Chalamet first looked at Norton in hopes that he would answer the question. However, he suggested that his co-star sitting next to him was the smelliest he has worked with. Norton said, “Let’s just say Timothée went full method on Bob Dylan,” which Chalamet did not deny.

The Dune actor then decided to answer the question as he said, “I’m not gonna say any names because that would just be mean but I did work on a Western years ago and somebody was ‘in character’ the whole time and it was quite something on set, that waft coming in,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

He grimaced and continued, “They just weren’t washing. And the nails.” Norton tried to throw in some guesses with off-track mentioning Casey Affleck with whom Chalamet worked in Interstellar but is notably not a Western film. The Dune actor, however, clarified, “It wasn’t Casey,” and then went on to describe the actor with the smell. He said, “I was there for two months but they were really committed.”

While it might be easy for fans to search the Western films he did in that period, Chalamet insisted on not revealing “too many descriptive details” so as to not “give it away.”

The ‘smelliest’ actor’s partner seems not to notice

Chalamet revealed that he was surprised that the “smelliest” actor’s partner was not at all bothered by the stench. On the show, he said, “The gentleman’s wife came and she was—they were in love, and she didn’t care.”

Timothée Chalamet's experience in the Western genre is limited to his role in the 2017 Scott Cooper film Hostiles, which also starred Christian Bale. Known for his intense commitment to roles, Bale was a prominent figure in the film, alongside Jesse Plemons, who was dating Kirsten Dunst at the time of filming. Although the couple had not yet married, they tied the knot in the summer of 2022.