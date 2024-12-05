Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel 'happier and more relaxed' amid split speculations: Report

Despite the recent rumours and speculations of a divorce, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are standing strongly beside each other. It was earlier rumoured that Biel was splitting up with the singer after his DWI case. However, a source told US Weekly that the two are “together” and “happier” with each other. Earlier, this summer, Timerberlake was arrested after driving under the influence. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly stronger despite divorce rumours following his DWI arrest.(@jessicabiel/Instagram)

Timberlake and wife are ‘spending more time together’

Following the rumours that the DWI drama tested the couple’s marriage, a source recently told the news outlet, “Jessica and Justin are spending more time together and are happier and more relaxed.” The insider added, “Justin has taken time to reevaluate his priorities. He hasn’t been going out as much and is staying in more with Jessica and the kids.”

They added that the Sexyback singer is “finding new ways to connect” with people he loves. After his arrest, his focus has been shifted from everything else to his life with Biel and their two sons–Silas,9 and Phineas, 4.

He was arrested in June in the Hamptons and was held in custody on charged with a single count of DWI and two counts of traffic violations. He was, however, released the next day on his recognisance. His case went on for months before it was settled.

On October 4, he told the crowd, during one of his shows that it was a “very special evening for me” as “my wife is here tonight, and tonight is our 12-year anniversary.” He blew a kiss towards her and added, “So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing with all you guys tonight.”

Biel shows ‘patience’ amid divorce rumours

The singer’s is supporting Timberlake but is also holding him accountable as they work to “rebuild trust” in their relationship, as reported by a source to US Weekly. The insider continued, “Jessica is showing patience and compassion while also maintaining firm expectations of him,” adding both are “prioritizing their strength as a family.”

In June, soon after the arrest, a source told the news outlet, “Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him.” Despite her frustrations, Biel supported her husband and was seen at Madison Square Garden cheering for Timberlake at his concert.