Pete Davidson discloses disappointing paychecks of SNL cast: ‘Think I got dinner…'

In a recent video for New York magazine, Pete Davidson revealed the numbers on Saturday Night Live members’ paychecks which are reportedly less than expected. The NBC sketch comedy show, which is in its 50th season, has one season every year. Each season usually has between 18 and 22 episodes. Pete Davidson highlighted the low pay per episode for the cast members of Saturday Night Live. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Pete Davidson reveals SNL members' earnings?

The comedian and his former and current colleagues on SNL were asked, “What was your biggest splurge after your first ‘SNL’ paycheck?” Davidson repeated the question before he answered with: “Do you guys know what they pay us? It’s, like, three grand an episode,” adding, “I think I got dinner,” as reported by Page Six.

According to revelations by the 31-year-old comedian, each member who appears in every episode of a season earns between $54,000 and $66,000 annually. Meanwhile, James Austin Johnson, the current star of the show revealed that he used his first paycheck from SNL to buy “the most uncomfortable West Elm couch of all time.” He explained, “I swear to God, it’s, like, made of bricks.”

What other members bought with their first paycheck

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who starred on the show from 1982 to 1985 divulged that she “bought a pair of shoes that were out of [her] budget.” She admitted that the shoes cost her $75. Sarah Silverman bought a “cashmere sweater” worth $300 while Sarah Sherman purchased a “nice mattress”.

Cheri Oteri followed Johnson’s footsteps and bought herself a couch. She revealed, “I have gotten it reupholstered three or four times. I remember a designer coming over in tears, and he goes, ‘OK, those arms are too high. We’re gonna get rid of that couch.’ I said, ‘Oh, no. No, you’re not. Not today, Satan. The couch is staying. You’re going.'”

Adding to the bought couch with his first SNL paycheck, Seth Meyers also bought a “really big couch” and later got himself “a really big TV” from Best Buy to match. Bowen Yang revealed that he walked to the Saks Fifth Avenue which was “across the street” from the New York City studio and bought “a pair of Gucci shoes — the kind that everyone got and the kind that [he] wouldn’t feel super cool wearing out now.”

Rachel Dratch got herself “an apartment” adding, “I mean, that’s so boring, but that’s the real thing.” Like Davidson, Jason Sudeikis told the magazine, “I mean, you don’t make enough money to make big purchases.” However, he added that his first paycheck from SNL went to “New York rent”.