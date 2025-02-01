Blake Lively’s Instagram flooded with porn spam amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

Blake Lively's Instagram recently became the target of a spam campaign, as explicit content was posted to her profile amid her ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni. The actress was initially unaware of the posts, but her team has since updated her security settings. The It Ends With Us stars are embroiled in a legal battle with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the sets of It Ends With Us

Porn spam targets Lively’s Instagram

A massive wave of pornographic posts appeared on Blake Lively’s Instagram, primarily in the “tagged” section—where users can be tagged in posts unless privacy settings block them. A source told TMZ that Lively was unaware of the attack until it was removed, and her security settings were updated to prevent further spam.

Daniel Roberts, a Meta spokesperson, condemned the harassment, stating, “We are removing the content that violates our policies and will continue to monitor for additional violating posts.”

Surprisingly, while Lively was targeted, her husband Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram remained unaffected.

Connection to Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

The timing of the spam attack raises eyebrows, as it coincides with Lively’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in It Ends With Us.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last month, alleging that he sexually harassed her on set and later attempted to ruin her reputation. Baldoni denied the claims and retaliated with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and even The New York Times over an article that covered the allegations.

Earlier, in a 2021 podcast interview, Justin Baldoni opened up about being introduced to porn at the age of 10, which led to an unhealthy relationship with it over the years. He discussed how his early exposure shaped his response to pain, using porn as a coping mechanism and critiqued Western culture's sexualization of the female body.

Lively and Reynolds seek case dismissal

Lively and Reynolds recently asked a judge to dismiss Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit against them. Their legal team formally notified the court, and a hearing is scheduled for Monday. Neither Lively nor Reynolds is expected to attend.

Baldoni’s lawsuit accuses Lively and Reynolds of pressuring talent agency WME to cut ties with him, though WME has denied any such influence. Meanwhile, Lively claims Baldoni and his team misrepresented their interactions in a smear campaign against her.