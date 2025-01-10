Teacher accused of sexual harassment resigns as DU student welfare joint dean

A teacher at Delhi University’s Ramjas College accused of sexual harassment of a student resigned from his post as the joint dean of the university’s students’ welfare on Friday. The teacher was suspended from the college on Thursday and asked not to visit the campus for the next six weeks, said Ramjas College principal Ajay Kumar Arora. Student organisations on Wednesday held protests over the alleged sexual harassment. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Arora said an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is looking into the allegations. “Some of the student’s friends approached me to talk about the issue on December 17. I spoke to the student concerned on Thursday, December 19. An official complaint was submitted by the student to the ICC on December 23 and a committee was called to discuss the same the following day.”

The teacher was asked not to interact with the complainant and her classmates. But he was on the campus at least twice after the allegations surfaced and even tried to contact with the complainant’s friends, said a student on condition of anonymity.

A member of the college students’ union said that there have been at least three to four more complaints against the same teacher. “There was one such major case in 2021. We asked the principal about those as well and if any action was taken then. But we were told that the complainants had taken back their complaints then and hence no action was taken.”