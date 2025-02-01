Here's why Travis Kelce won't join Taylor Swift for Grammys 2025

Travis Kelce will not be walking the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys with Taylor Swift, despite fans’ hopes for a high-profile appearance together. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a different priority: preparing for the Super Bowl. With the NFL championship just a week after music's biggest night, Swift will be attending the awards show alone. After the Chiefs' victory, Taylor Swift expresses pride and joy, sharing sweet moments with Travis Kelce. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Why Travis Kelce is sitting out of Grammys 2025?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has practice leading up to the big game, which takes place in New Orleans a week after the Los Angeles Grammys. While Kelce will be focused on football, his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, will be at the Superdome to support him and the Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles. This isn't the first time Kelce has missed the Grammys for the Super Bowl; he also missed the 2024 show.

Despite missing the Grammys, Kelce had nothing but admiration for Swift during a pre-game press conference. “She’s incredible—she’s making history in her own right,” he said enthusiastically. “I told her I need to do my part and bring home a trophy, too.”

He went on to acknowledge Swift’s dedicated fan base, expressing how exciting it has been to unite Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom. True to his word, Kelce delivered on the field, leading the Chiefs to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last year.

Taylor Swift to present at Grammys 2025

Taylor Swift is officially attending the 2025 Grammy Awards, and this time, the 14-time Grammy winner is not just showing up; she’s taking the stage as a presenter. The Recording Academy confirmed that the Wildest Dreams singer will be part of the Feb. 2 ceremony at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

Beyond presenting, Swift is up for six awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Fortnight featuring Post Malone, as well as Pop Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department. If she wins Album of the Year, she will become the first artist to secure the prestigious award five times.