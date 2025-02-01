Menu Explore
Trump officials react to Selena Gomez’s crying over mass deportations with crime victims' families

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 01, 2025 11:47 AM IST

Trump admin released a video featuring mothers of crime victims, accusing Gomez of showing more concern for immigrants than for their lost children.

Amid growing tensions over U.S. immigration policies, Selena Gomez's tearful reaction to mass deportations has sparked a heated response from the Trump administration. The White House posted a video on social media featuring mothers of crime victims, who accuse Gomez of showing more empathy for immigrants than for those harmed by undocumented individuals.

Responding to Selena Gomez's emotional video, Dr Phil said, “She seemed to me to be very sincere in her empathy for these individuals, but I'm not sure who she was identifying with
Responding to Selena Gomez's emotional video, Dr Phil said, “She seemed to me to be very sincere in her empathy for these individuals, but I'm not sure who she was identifying with

Trump's response to Selena's plea

The video emphasised three cases of women, Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin allegedly murdered by undocumented individuals, and the mothers spoke out against Gomez, suggesting that her emotional response was an attempt to "garner sympathy for lawlessness."

“Seeing that video, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually genuine and real because she’s an actress,” mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, says in the video. “My daughter was a child. There’s many other children whose lives were taken due to people who crossed here illegally.”

“You don’t know who you’re crying for. What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?" mother of Kayla Hamilton, continues in the video. “They didn’t cry for our daughters.”

Mother of Rachel Morin, says, “I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness. … No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children.”

What did Selena Gomez write?

Earlier, Selena Gomez, a third-generation Mexican American, posted a tearful video on social media condemning ICE's actions and expressing distress over how immigrants are being treated, claiming that her community is "getting attacked." However, after receiving backlash, she deleted the video and clarified that she was simply showing empathy for those affected. “All my people are getting attacked … the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she said in a now deleted video.

