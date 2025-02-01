Trump team prepares to reverse Biden-era legal status for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and more

The Trump administration is moving to reverse key immigration policies from the Biden era, specifically targeting migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela according to CBS. These migrants were granted legal entry into the U.S. under the Biden administration's program, which aimed to offer a more regulated alternative to illegal immigration. The reversal is a sign that even with unified control, Trump’s plans to dramatically and rapidly reshape the government has limits.(Bloomberg)

However, the Trump administration now plans to revoke their legal status, significantly altering their ability to remain in the U.S.

Trump administration targets migrants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing to fully end a Biden-era policy known as CHNV. This program allowed over 530,000 migrants from the four countries to enter the U.S. legally, provided they had American sponsors willing to support them financially.

Under this initiative, people could apply for work permits and temporary legal status, which the Biden administration argued was a step toward reducing illegal immigration by offering lawful options.

Why the Change?

Trump administration officials argue that the program misused immigration parole—a legal provision allowing temporary entry into the U.S. They claim it was never meant to be used on such a large scale and should not be extended to migrants from these countries.

As a result, they plan to revoke the parole status of those who entered under CHNV and begin deportation proceedings against those who haven’t obtained another immigration benefit, such as asylum, a green card, or Temporary Protected Status.

What could this mean for Migrants?

Those whose parole status is revoked and who don’t have other legal status will lose their ability to work legally in the U.S. They would also receive notices to appear in immigration court, the first step toward deportation.

Federal immigration agents, including those from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have already been given authority to start deporting individuals under various Biden-era policies, including the CHNV initiative.