Budget 2025 Live: The Union Budget for financial year (FY) 2025-26 will be presented today by Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be creating a record for being the only finance minister to do so for the eighth consecutive time. The Union Budget 2025 has generated significant anticipation and expectations, as it will be the second budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Friday, January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses. According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, the Budget Session will be in two phases: The first that began January 31 includes the Union Budget on February 1 and will conclude on February 13; the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and will conclude on April 4.

Union Budget 2025 | Key points

-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, February 1.

-Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister to present the budget for eight consecutive times, however, she does not hold the record for presenting the most budgets.

-Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record of presenting the most budgets over different time periods. Morarji Desai has presented a total of 10 budgets - six during his tenure as finance minister in 1959-1964, and four budgets between 1967-1969.

-According to sources cited in a news agency ANI report, the government is considering hiking income tax slabs and enhancing the standard deduction to address the concerns of middle-class taxpayers amid rising inflation.