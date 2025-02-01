Menu Explore
New income tax slabs released in Budget | Check full details

ByAsmita Ravi Shankar
Feb 01, 2025 01:29 PM IST

New income tax slab: Nirmala Sitharaman made a historic announcement that there will be no income tax payable for those with an income upto ₹12 lakh.

New Income Tax Slabs: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2025-2026 in the Parliament and introduced a massive relief for income tax payers.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record 8th consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament on Saturday. (Sansad TV)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her record 8th consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament on Saturday. (Sansad TV)

In a historic announcement, the finance minister announced that there will be no income tax payable for those with an income upto 12 lakh.

“I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to 4 Lakhs - nil, 4 Lakhs to 8 Lakhs - 5%, 8 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs - 10%, 12 Lakhs to 16 Lakhs - 15%, 16 Lakhs to 20 Lakhs - 20%, 20 Lakhs to 24 Lakhs - 25% and above 24 Lakhs - 30%. To taxpayers up to 12 Lakhs of normal income other than special rate income such as capital gains, a tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Tax payers have the option to choose between two tax systems - the old tax regime and new tax regime.

The old tax regime allows exemptions on housing rentals, insurance and other long-term investment schemes. The new tax regime, which was brought in the year 2020, offers slightly lower rates but doesn't allow for exemptions.

New Income Tax Slabs - Existing vs Revised (HT Photo)
New Income Tax Slabs - Existing vs Revised (HT Photo)

Income Tax Slab: New Regime

Under the new tax regime, the finance minister proposed a revised tax structure, which is as follows:

  • 0-4 lakh rupees: Nil
  • 4-8 lakh rupees: 5 per cent
  • 8-12 lakh rupees: 10 per cent
  • 12-16 lakh rupees: 15 per cent
  • 16-20 lakh rupees: 20 per cent
  • 20-24 lakh rupees: 25 per cent
  • Above 24 lakh rupees: 30 per cent.

According to the proposed tax structure, those with annual salaries up to 12 lakh will pay no taxes.

Those with an income of 12 lakh used to pay a tax of 80,000. The government in Union Budget 2025 has proposed a tax of 60,000. The remaining tax will be 20000. Under the new structure, the government has given a tax rebate, which means the net tax payable will be zero for such individuals.

Here are all the calculations according to the Budget document.

Screengrab/Budget Document/Govt of India
Screengrab/Budget Document/Govt of India

Income Tax slabs: Union Budget 2024

In 2024, the finance minister had brought significant changes to the personal income tax structures, bringing in multiple reforms. The Centre also revised tax slabs under the new tax regime, offering taxpayers a potential annual saving of about 17,500.

In the 2024 Union Budget, the finance minister had also increased the standard deducting ceiling from 50,000 to 75,000 as well as from 15,000 to 25,000 for family pensioners under the new tax regime.

Follow Us On