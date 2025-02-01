Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduce changes in income tax slabs?

Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will present the Union Budget 2025-'26 in the Lok Sabha at 11am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements. The budget is expected to focus more on the agriculture sector and potentially introduce some tax reforms, such as phasing out the old tax regime and introducing zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet. Follow live updates of Budget 2025....Read More

At the moment, taxpayers can choose between two tax systems: The old tax regime, which allows exemptions on housing rentals and insurance, and the new tax regime, which was introduced in 2020 and offers slightly lower rates but doesn't allow major exemptions.

Also Read | 6.3-6.8% GDP growth forecast as economic survey flags global stress

Salaried taxpayers are free to choose either regime when they file their returns but for those with income from business or profession, the new regime was set as the default regime from FY 2023-24.

Income tax-related announcements in the last Budget



Last year, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought significant changes to India's personal income tax structure, with multiple reforms.

Notably, the government revised tax slabs under the new tax regime, offering taxpayers potential annual savings of about ₹17,500.

The government also increased the standard deduction ceiling from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 as well as from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 for family pensioners under the new tax regime.

Short-term capital gains was increased from 15% to 20%, while long-term capital gains tax was increased from 10% to 12.50% on listed shares and equity mutual funds.

The tax-exemption threshold for long-term capital gains was also raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹1,25,000.

Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Here are the current income tax slab rates in India



Under the new tax regime

₹ 0 to ₹ 3 lakh: Nil

0 to 3 lakh: Nil ₹ 3 to ₹ 7 lakh: 5% of amount exceeding ₹ 3,00,000

3 to 7 lakh: 5% of amount exceeding 3,00,000 ₹ 7 to ₹ 10 lakh: ₹ 20,000 + 10% of the amount exceeding ₹ 7,00,000

7 to 10 lakh: 20,000 + 10% of the amount exceeding 7,00,000 ₹ 10 to ₹ 12 lakh: ₹ 50,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding ₹ 10,00,000

10 to 12 lakh: 50,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding 10,00,000 ₹ 12 to ₹ 15 lakh: ₹ 80,000 + 20% of the amount exceeding ₹ 12,00,000

12 to 15 lakh: 80,000 + 20% of the amount exceeding 12,00,000 Above ₹ 15 lakh: ₹ 1,40,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding ₹ 15,00,000

Under the old tax regime

Up to ₹ 2.5 lakh: Nil

2.5 lakh: Nil ₹ 2.5 to ₹ 5 lakh: 5% above ₹ 2,50,000

2.5 to 5 lakh: 5% above 2,50,000 ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh: ₹ 12,500 + 20% above ₹ 5,00,000

5 lakh to 10 lakh: 12,500 + 20% above 5,00,000 Above ₹ 10 lakh: ₹ 1,12,500 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000

Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: How to calculate income tax?



You can calculate your income tax using the Tax Calculator on the Income Tax Department's official website. Here are the steps you should follow:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing home page.

Step 2: You need to Select Quick Links and choose tax calculator.

Step 3: Click the link to go to the Income and Tax Calculator page. There are two options: Basic Calculator and Advanced Calculator. The Basic Calculator tab is selected by default.

Step 4: In the Basic Calculator tab, you need to enter the details like the Assessment Year, taxpayer category, age, residential status, total annual income and total deductions. The tax calculation will appear in the Tax Summary section, according to the details you entered.

Step 5: In the Advanced Calculator tab, you need to enter more details, including Preferred tax regime, AY, taxpayer category, age, residential status, due date and actual date of submission of return.