Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduce changes in income tax slabs?

Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduce changes in income tax slabs?
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will present the Union Budget 2025-'26 in the Lok Sabha at 11am. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements. The budget is expected to focus more on the agriculture sector and potentially introduce some tax reforms, such as phasing out the old tax regime and introducing zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet.
At the moment, taxpayers can choose between two tax systems: The old tax regime, which allows exemptions on housing rentals and insurance, and the new tax regime, which was introduced in 2020 and offers slightly lower rates but doesn't allow major exemptions.
Salaried taxpayers are free to choose either regime when they file their returns but for those with income from business or profession, the new regime was set as the default regime from FY 2023-24.
Income tax-related announcements in the last Budget
Last year, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought significant changes to India's personal income tax structure, with multiple reforms.
Notably, the government revised tax slabs under the new tax regime, offering taxpayers potential annual savings of about ₹17,500.
The government also increased the standard deduction ceiling from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 as well as from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 for family pensioners under the new tax regime.
Short-term capital gains was increased from 15% to 20%, while long-term capital gains tax was increased from 10% to 12.50% on listed shares and equity mutual funds.
The tax-exemption threshold for long-term capital gains was also raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹1,25,000.
Here are the current income tax slab rates in India
Under the new tax regime
- ₹0 to ₹3 lakh: Nil
- ₹3 to ₹7 lakh: 5% of amount exceeding ₹3,00,000
- ₹7 to ₹10 lakh: ₹20,000 + 10% of the amount exceeding ₹7,00,000
- ₹10 to ₹12 lakh: ₹50,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding ₹10,00,000
- ₹12 to ₹15 lakh: ₹80,000 + 20% of the amount exceeding ₹12,00,000
- Above ₹15 lakh: ₹1,40,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding ₹15,00,000
Under the old tax regime
- Up to ₹2.5 lakh: Nil
- ₹2.5 to ₹5 lakh: 5% above ₹ 2,50,000
- ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh: ₹ 12,500 + 20% above ₹ 5,00,000
- Above ₹10 lakh: ₹1,12,500 + 30% above ₹ 10,00,000
How to calculate income tax?
You can calculate your income tax using the Tax Calculator on the Income Tax Department's official website. Here are the steps you should follow:
Step 1: Go to the e-filing home page.
Step 2: You need to Select Quick Links and choose tax calculator.
Step 3: Click the link to go to the Income and Tax Calculator page. There are two options: Basic Calculator and Advanced Calculator. The Basic Calculator tab is selected by default.
Step 4: In the Basic Calculator tab, you need to enter the details like the Assessment Year, taxpayer category, age, residential status, total annual income and total deductions. The tax calculation will appear in the Tax Summary section, according to the details you entered.
Step 5: In the Advanced Calculator tab, you need to enter more details, including Preferred tax regime, AY, taxpayer category, age, residential status, due date and actual date of submission of return.
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Economic survey calls for a focus on textile exports
The 2024-25 Economic Survey has recommended throwing the kitchen sink at the textile export challenge to exploit the economic potential of this sector. Its recommendations include nudging creation of localised complex value chains, cutting regulatory cholesterol, focusing on man-made rather than cotton fabrics and striking trade deals to boost competitiveness. Read more.
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Rupee settled at 86.62 against US dollar ahead of budget
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: The rupee pared initial losses and settled at 86.62 against the US dollar on Friday. Unabated foreign fund outflows and month-end dollar demand negated support from positive domestic equities.
Forex traders said the rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas markets, which is fueled by unabated dollar demand from oil importers and a weak risk appetite.
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: PM Modi hints at special provisions for poor, middle classes in Budget
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the possibility of a generous Budget for the poor and middle classes.
Evoking the Hindu goddess of wealth, Modi said he was praying that Lakshmi be especially generous towards the poor and the middle classes. To be sure, he also spoke about the need for prudence and achievement. More details.
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Economic Survey projects GDP growth at 6.3%-6.8% for FY 2025-26
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: The Economic Survey presented by Sitharaman in the Parliament has projected India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the range of 6.3% to 6.8% for the financial year (FY) 2025-26.
It indicates that India's world-beating growth is moderating and more needs to be done to achieve the near 8 per cent annual rate required to achieve the Viksit Bharat target by 2047.
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: FM gave final touches to Budget document last evening
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman gave final touches to the Budget document on Friday evening ahead of the presentation.
"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman interacts with the Secretaries and the senior officials involved in the Budget making process @FinMinIndia while giving final touches to the Union Budget 2025-26 at her office in North Block, in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Sitharaman's 8th consecutive Budget
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record eighth consecutive Union Budget today. The salaried class will be expecting a major relief in income tax rates/slabs to ease the burden of inflation.
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2025 today
Income Tax Budget 2025 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025-'26 in the Lok Sabha today at 11 am.