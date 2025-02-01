Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget at 11 am in parliament

Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today at 11 am. This will be her eighth budget, and the second full-fledged budget of the PM Modi-led NDA government's third term. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on February 1 despite it being a Saturday, due to the budget announcement. Live trading will continue though the markets are typically closed on weekends, on account of the Budget presentation....Read More

In anticipation of a pro-growth Budget, on Friday the benchmark sensex jumped 741 points while Nifty rallied to close above 23,500.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also released the Economic Survey for the previous year, ahead of the Budget. The survey emphasised the need for investments in the infrastructure sector to maintain a high growth rate.

The survey also stated that the government needed to increase private sector financing and new avenues for resources to bolster growth.

India is expected to record GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26, the survey added. The economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in the current financial year.

Highlights of the 2024 Budget

The government announced plans to develop digital public infrastructure applications to boost productivity, business opportunities, and innovation in the private sector.

11 lakh crore was allocated for capital expenditure on infrastructure development, amounting to 3.4% of GDP. The government also focused on increasing private investment in infrastructure through viability gap funding and supportive policies.

Following the Union Budget 2024, the government proposed higher taxes on LTCG, STCG, and trading derivatives, causing an initial drop in Indian stock markets.

Both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex fell by 1% each after the announcements.

