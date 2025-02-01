Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty predicted to open flat
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today at 11 am. This will be her eighth budget, and the second full-fledged budget of the PM Modi-led NDA government's third term. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on February 1 despite it being a Saturday, due to the budget announcement. Live trading will continue though the markets are typically closed on weekends, on account of the Budget presentation....Read More
In anticipation of a pro-growth Budget, on Friday the benchmark sensex jumped 741 points while Nifty rallied to close above 23,500.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also released the Economic Survey for the previous year, ahead of the Budget. The survey emphasised the need for investments in the infrastructure sector to maintain a high growth rate.
The survey also stated that the government needed to increase private sector financing and new avenues for resources to bolster growth.
India is expected to record GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26, the survey added. The economic growth rate is estimated to slip to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in the current financial year.
Highlights of the 2024 Budget
- The government announced plans to develop digital public infrastructure applications to boost productivity, business opportunities, and innovation in the private sector.
- ₹11 lakh crore was allocated for capital expenditure on infrastructure development, amounting to 3.4% of GDP.
- The government also focused on increasing private investment in infrastructure through viability gap funding and supportive policies.
- Following the Union Budget 2024, the government proposed higher taxes on LTCG, STCG, and trading derivatives, causing an initial drop in Indian stock markets.
- Both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex fell by 1% each after the announcements.
Read the latest news on Budget 2025 with our live coverage on the Income Tax Slab, Impact on Share Market, and Budget 2025 Speech.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Economic survey cautions against ‘elevated market valuations’
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: The Economic Survey presented on Friday, a day before the Union Budget 2025, said that any correction in the US markets could impact India, especially due to increased participation from younger citizens post-pandemic.
“Elevated valuations and optimistic market sentiments in the US raise the likelihood of a meaningful market correction in 2025. Should such a correction occur, it could have a cascading effect on India, especially given the increased participation of young, relatively new retail investors,” the survey noted.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty logs longest monthly losing streak in 23 years, hopes Budget will revive
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: The NSE Nifty witnessed its longest monthly losing streak in 23 years on Thursday, falling 9% in four months, and is 10.5% below its all-time high. The index increased by 3% in the last four sessions, in anticipation of a pro-growth Union Budget.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Market researchers expect boost to consumption, pro-growth policies in Union Budget 2025
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Vinod Nair, the head of research at the Geojit Financial Services told PTI before the Union Budget was presented on Saturday that the market indices were being fuelled by expectations of a pro- growth budget that will also focus on boosting consumption.
"Market expects reductions in individual tax and job generation to boost consumption. By cutting fiscal deficit but continuing to boost infrastructure spending, the government may set the tone for a potential recovery in the consolidating market," he added.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Shares of shipbuilding companies gain ahead of Budget
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd. gained between 5% to 6% on Friday ahead of the Union Budget announcement.
The gains marked their best week in over a month, in anticipation of an increase in defence allocation.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Indian shares predicted to open flat today
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Indian shares are predicted open flat during the special trading session that will begin at 9:15 am today in light of the Union Budget 2025 being presented in parliament, reported Reuters.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: How did the market react one day before the Budget 2025 presentation?
L&T, Nestle India and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on the BSE sensex yesterday. Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and ITC Hotels recorded losses.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Hike in excise on cigarettes to be expected
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: ITC Ltd is the most important stock to watch out for as there is expectations of a hike in excise on cigarettes and tobacco.
Axis Securities has predicted a raise in the excise duty on cigarettes and tobacco products which will have a bearing on companies - ITC, Godfrey Phillip and VST Industries. A small tax hike was imposed on cigarettes last year as well.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: How did the market react to the Budget in 2024?
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: The previous Union Budget in 2024, caused both the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex to fall by 1% each after the announcement.
Due to changes in customs duties, gold prices also dropped by 5%. However, the market indices recovered later in the day.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Budget records positive impact on the BSE Sensex in the last 10 years
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Over the past 10 years, the BSE Sensex closed higher six times and lower four times after Union Budget announcements.
The BSE Sensex saw its highest gain of 5% after the Budget presentation in 2021 and its largest loss of 2.43% after the Budget presentation in 2020.
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: Special trading session to begin at 9:15 am
Budget 2025 Stock Market Live Updates: A circular from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited confirmed that trading hours will be open from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm for a special trading session in light of the Union Budget presentation in parliament today.