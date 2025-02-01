Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to start her record eighth budget presentation from 11 am today amid high hopes of tax relief. Delivering the first full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government third term, Nirmala Sitharaman will register the feat of being the only finance minister to present Union Budget for eight consecutive times....Read More

The Union Budget 2025 has generated significant expectations as it will be the second budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

Union Budget 2025 | Key points

-Budget time: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, February 1. The presentation of Budget 2025 is expected to start at 11 am today.

-Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th budget presentation: Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister to present the budget for eight consecutive times, however, she does not hold the record for presenting the most budgets.

-Budget Session 2025 in 2 phases: The Budget Session 2025 of Parliament commenced on Friday, January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses. According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, the Budget Session will be in two phases: The first that began January 31 includes the Union Budget presentation on February 1 and will conclude on February 13; the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and will conclude on April 4.

-Income tax relief on cards? According to sources cited in a news reports, the government is considering hiking income tax slabs and enhancing the standard deduction to address the concerns of middle-class taxpayers amid rising inflation.

-Commercial LPG cylinder prices revised: Hours before the presentation of Union Budget 2025, oil marketing companies revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Saturday, with the rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders getting reduced by ₹7.