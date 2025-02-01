Budget 2025 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget for 8th consecutive time; tax cut hopes run high
Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to start her record eighth budget presentation from 11 am today amid high hopes of tax relief. Delivering the first full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government third term, Nirmala Sitharaman will register the feat of being the only finance minister to present Union Budget for eight consecutive times....Read More
The Union Budget 2025 has generated significant expectations as it will be the second budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Track income tax updates
Union Budget 2025 | Key points
-Budget time: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, February 1. The presentation of Budget 2025 is expected to start at 11 am today.
-Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th budget presentation: Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister to present the budget for eight consecutive times, however, she does not hold the record for presenting the most budgets.
-Budget Session 2025 in 2 phases: The Budget Session 2025 of Parliament commenced on Friday, January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses. According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, the Budget Session will be in two phases: The first that began January 31 includes the Union Budget presentation on February 1 and will conclude on February 13; the second part of the session will commence on March 10 and will conclude on April 4.
-Income tax relief on cards? According to sources cited in a news reports, the government is considering hiking income tax slabs and enhancing the standard deduction to address the concerns of middle-class taxpayers amid rising inflation.
-Commercial LPG cylinder prices revised: Hours before the presentation of Union Budget 2025, oil marketing companies revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Saturday, with the rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders getting reduced by ₹7.
Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Sitharaman reaches finance ministry
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Ministry of Finance. She is expected to start presenting the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament from 11 am today.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman carry budget in bahi khata?
This year's Budget would be in paperless form, as done in the last three years.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi khata' wrapped in red cloth.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from residence
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from her residence in Delhi. She will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament today.
Budget 2025 LIVE: The shortest budget speech had just 800 words
In 1977, the budget speech of the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai was of just 800 words, the shortest ever.
Budget 2025 LIVE: ‘Everything will be out by 12 pm’, says MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Surrounded by media queries on Union Budget 2025, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said today, "Everything will be before you by 12 pm...Have some patience. You will get to know everything..."
Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance ministry abuzz ahead of budget presentation
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has reached the Ministry of Finance ahead of the presentation of Budget 2025 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Budget presentation time
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start the presentation of the Union Budget 2025 at 11 am today in Parliament.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Chief economic advisor reaches finance ministry
Budget 2025 LIVE: Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran has reached the Ministry of Finance ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2025 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Hopes of tax cut in Sitharaman's budget run high
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Hopes of cut or tweak in income tax rates or slabs to ease the burden of middle class are running high ahead of the presentation of Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be creating record for eighth consecutive budget presentation.
The Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 is expected to contain measures to shore up weakening economic growth while being fiscally prudent. It is likely to focus on steps to boost consumption while sticking to the roadmap of narrowing the fiscal deficit.
Expectations of relief on income tax, particularly for lower middle class, is high after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked goddess of wealth for elevating poor and middle class.
"I pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the poor and the middle-class sections in the country are blessed by her," PM Modi said on Friday while speaking to reporters outside Parliament before the start of the Budget session.
(via PTI)
Budget 2025 LIVE: How will stock market perform today?
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Indian stock market is expected to open little changed in a special session for the Union Budget today, with investors watching for consumption-boosting measures amid an economic slowdown due to high inflation and anemic wage growth.
The GIFT Nifty futures closed at 23,505 on Friday, indicating the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 is likely to open near Friday's close of 23,508.4. The debt and forex markets will remain closed.
(via Reuters)
Budget 2025 LIVE: Who holds record for longest budget speech?
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's holds the record for delivering the longest budget speech. Nirmala Sitharaman's February 1, 2020, budget speech is the longest. That budget speech lasted two hours and 40 minutes. At the time, she cut short her speech with two pages still remaining.
The shortest budget speech of just 800 words was delivered by Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977. It was an interim Budget speech.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Commercial LPG gas cylinder prices revised
Budget 2025 LIVE: Ahead of Union Budget 2025, Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by ₹7 with effect from today.
In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is ₹1797 from today.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ‘bahi-khata’
Budget 2025 LIVE:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is presenting her 8th straight Union Bugdet today, had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.
This year's Budget would be in paperless form, as done in the last three years.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Old vs new tax regime
Budget 2025 LIVE: The Union Budget 2025 has sparked buzz whether there will be any revision of tax regime or not. Sources cited across news reports said the government could be considering hiking income tax slabs and enhancing the standard deduction to address the concerns of middle-class taxpayers amid rising inflation.
The new tax regime was announced in the Union Budget 2024. In the new tax regimes, rates were simplified, with a structure that starts with tax-free income up to ₹3 lakh.
New regime tax slabs:
- Income between ₹3 lakh and ₹7 lakh: Taxed at 5%.
- Income between ₹7 lakh and ₹15 lakh: Taxed at 10%.
- Income above ₹15 lakh: Taxed at 30%.
This regime was designed to be simpler, with no need for taxpayers to claim deductions or exemptions, making it easier to file taxes for individuals with straightforward incomes.
Old tax regime
The old tax regime allows individuals to claim several deductions and exemptions, which can reduce taxable income significantly:
Old regime tax slabs
- Up to Rs. 3 lakhs - Nil
- ₹3 – 6 lakh - 5%
- ₹6 – 9 lakh - 20%
- ₹9-12 lakh - 30%
The old tax regime allows deductions and exemptions like:
₹1,50,000 under Section 80C for investments (e.g., PPF, ELSS).
₹50,000 as a standard deduction for salaried individuals.
Up to ₹2,00,000 for home loan interest under Section 24(b).
These deductions provide advantage for those who make the most of them, particularly those with higher expenses or investments that qualify for tax breaks.
Budget 2025 live: Deloitte India economist says income tax cuts likely
Budget 2025 LIVE: Taxpayers, particularly lower middle tax, are likely to get relief in the Union Budget set to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government looks to boost consumption to spur a shuttering economy, news agency PTI quoted Deloitte India economist Rumki Majumdar as saying.
Rumki Majumdar saw the finance minister giving relief to taxpayers who have opted for the new tax regime that offers no exemptions but a higher base for levying tax. This could be particularly for those in the ₹7 lakh to ₹10 lakh annual income category.
Budget 2025 live: Independent India's first-ever budget
Budget 2025 LIVE: Independent India's first-ever Union Budget was presented on November 26, 1947, by the country's first finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty.
Ramasamy Chetty Kandasamy Shanmukham Chetty KCIE, a lawyer, economist and politician, served as first finance minister of India from 1947 to 1948.
Budget 2025 live: Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget for record 8th straight time
Budget LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Budget for the eighth consecutive time today, becoming the only finance minister to do so.
Nirmala Sitharaman, however, will not have the record for presenting the most budgets. The record for presenting most budgets is with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai who has presented 10 budgets over different time periods. Desai presented a total of six budgets during his tenure as finance minister in 1959-1964, and four budgets between 1967-1969.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Income tax reliefs on way?
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2025-26 today, with all eyes on what changes the government would bring income tax slabs.
Reports say that the salaried class can expect some good news from the Union Budget 2025-26, with Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to announce significant relief for this section.
According to sources cited in a news agency ANI report, the government is considering hiking income tax slabs and enhancing the standard deduction to address the concerns of middle-class taxpayers amid rising inflation.
Meanwhile, an EY report said that the FY26 Budget may project a 20 per cent increase in capex spending to drive economic activity, leave more disposable income in the hands of people and target a fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of GDP for the fiscal ending March 2026, a EY report said on Thursday.
Budget 2025 LIVE: Economic Survey forecasts GDP growth by 6.3-6.8% in FY26
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: The Economic Survey 2024-25, a pre-budget document, was tabled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in both houses of Parliament on Friday, January 31. The Economic Survey has forecast that India is expected to record GDP growth of 6.3-6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 on the back of strong fundamentals, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption.
Budget 2025 LIVE: What time will Nirmala Sitharaman present Union Budget?
Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to start presenting the Union Budget 2025 at 11 am in Parliament today.
Till 1999, the Budget used to be presented on the last day of February in lines with a colonial era practice when the announcements could be made in London and India, which is four hours and thirty minutes ahead of the British Summer, at the same time. Hence, presenting the budget at 5 pm in India ensured that it was happening in the daytime in the United Kingdom (UK).
The timing of budget presentation was changed in 1999 when the then finance minister Yashwant Sinha in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government presented the budget at 11 am.
Budget 2025 live: Modi govt 3.0's 2nd full budget today
Budget 2025 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Narendra Modi 3.0 government's second full budget today, February 1.
This also marks the first time a finance minister will be presenting the budget for the eighth consecutive time.