Budget 2025: Centre seeks over 78,000 crore on securities trading levies next fiscal

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 06:27 PM IST

Budget 2025: Purchase and sale of securities like stocks and derivatives attract a securities transaction tax (STT) for both parties involved in the transaction

The Centre is expecting to collect more taxes from levies imposed on securities trading, after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 estimated over 40% jump in such collection to cross $9 billion next year, Bloomberg reported.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference after presentation of Union Budget. (Bloomberg)
Purchase and sale of securities like stocks and derivatives attract a securities transaction tax (STT) for both parties involved in the transaction. Given the boom in the country’s equity market and a surge in trading volumes, India has witnessed a sharp growth in mop-up from this levy, the Bloomberg report added.

For the next fiscal year starting April 1, the government is expecting to collect over 78,000 crore ($9 billion) through taxes on securities trading.

This compares with a revised estimate of 550 billion collected this year and follows the government’s recent decision to raise STT on equity options and futures.

Centre cuts borrowing target to 11.54 lakh crore

During her budget speech, finance minister Sitharaman announced that the government has reduced its borrowings estimate for next financial year to 11.54 lakh crore on net basis as it expects an improvement in tax collection.

The government has to borrow by issuing dated securities to meet its fiscal deficit target.

However, gross market borrowings have now been revised upward to 14.82 lakh crore from 14.01 lakh crore estimated for the current financial year.

"Coming to 2025-26, the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at 34.96 lakh crore and 50.65 lakh crore respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at 28.37 lakh crore," PTI quoted Sitharaman as saying.

"To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at 11.54 lakh crore. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at 14.82 lakh crore," she said.

(With PTI, Bloomberg inputs)

