Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman's Lok Sabha address at 11 am
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025-26 at 11 am on Saturday, with this being the eighth consecutive Budget for her. All eyes will be on what Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget has for the middle class; in his address to the media ahead of the commencement of Parliament' Budget session on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi hinted at special provisions for the poor and middle class in the first full Budget of his third consecutive term, which began in June last year....Read More
Focus will also be on the duration of Sitharaman's speech. The senior BJP leader's Budget speech on February 1, 2020, lasted 2 hours 40 minutes, the longest Budget address in history. On February 1, 2024, she spoke for only 56 minutes, as it was an interim Budget due to the April-June Lok Sabha polls.
As always, the Budget will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, a day after the Budget session commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's speech to a joint sitting of both Houses: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
(Read the latest news on Budget 2025 with our live coverage on the Income Tax slabs, impact on share markets, and Budget 2025 speech.)
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman at Ministry of Finance
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Ministry of Finance, ahead of presenting the Union Budget at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from residence
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from her residence ahead of preenting the Union Budget.
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: ‘Have some patience,’ says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: “Everything will be before you by 12 pm. Have some patience. You will get to know everything,” says MoS (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary to media persons.
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS (Finance) arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the tabling of Union Budget.
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Where to follow Budget announcements?
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: For live updates on all Budget-related announcements to be made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, you can follow HT's live blog. Click here
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget
Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: At 11 am on Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, with this being the eighth consecutive Budget for India's first full-time woman finance minister.