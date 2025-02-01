Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman's Lok Sabha address at 11 am

Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, (File image/PTI)

Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025-26 at 11 am on Saturday, with this being the eighth consecutive Budget for her. All eyes will be on what Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget has for the middle class; in his address to the media ahead of the commencement of Parliament' Budget session on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi hinted at special provisions for the poor and middle class in the first full Budget of his third consecutive term, which began in June last year....Read More

Focus will also be on the duration of Sitharaman's speech. The senior BJP leader's Budget speech on February 1, 2020, lasted 2 hours 40 minutes, the longest Budget address in history. On February 1, 2024, she spoke for only 56 minutes, as it was an interim Budget due to the April-June Lok Sabha polls.

As always, the Budget will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, a day after the Budget session commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's speech to a joint sitting of both Houses: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

