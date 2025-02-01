Edit Profile
    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman's Lok Sabha address at 11 am

    By HT News Desk, New Delhi
    Feb 1, 2025 8:52 AM IST
    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget.
    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, (File image/PTI)
    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, (File image/PTI)

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025-26 at 11 am on Saturday, with this being the eighth consecutive Budget for her. All eyes will be on what Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget has for the middle class; in his address to the media ahead of the commencement of Parliament' Budget session on Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi hinted at special provisions for the poor and middle class in the first full Budget of his third consecutive term, which began in June last year....Read More

    Focus will also be on the duration of Sitharaman's speech. The senior BJP leader's Budget speech on February 1, 2020, lasted 2 hours 40 minutes, the longest Budget address in history. On February 1, 2024, she spoke for only 56 minutes, as it was an interim Budget due to the April-June Lok Sabha polls.

    As always, the Budget will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, a day after the Budget session commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's speech to a joint sitting of both Houses: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

    (Read the latest news on Budget 2025 with our live coverage on the Income Tax slabs, impact on share markets, and Budget 2025 speech.)

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 1, 2025 8:52 AM IST

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman at Ministry of Finance

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Ministry of Finance, ahead of presenting the Union Budget at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

    Feb 1, 2025 8:46 AM IST

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from residence

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from her residence ahead of preenting the Union Budget.

    Feb 1, 2025 8:32 AM IST

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: ‘Have some patience,’ says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: “Everything will be before you by 12 pm. Have some patience. You will get to know everything,” says MoS (Finance) Pankaj Chaudhary to media persons.

    Feb 1, 2025 8:26 AM IST

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary reaches Ministry of Finance

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS (Finance) arrives at the Ministry of Finance ahead of the tabling of Union Budget.

    Feb 1, 2025 8:10 AM IST

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Where to follow Budget announcements?

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: For live updates on all Budget-related announcements to be made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, you can follow HT's live blog. Click here

    Feb 1, 2025 7:57 AM IST

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget

    Budget 2025 Speech LIVE: At 11 am on Saturday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, with this being the eighth consecutive Budget for India's first full-time woman finance minister.

