Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman increases allocation for PM Internship Scheme | All you need to know

In her Union Budget 2025, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the allocation for the PM Internship Scheme, a key initiative aimed at providing students and trained youth with valuable work experience. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget Tablet as she arrives at Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2025.(ANI)

Originally announced as a pilot project for 2024-25 with a budget outlay of ₹2,000 crore, the scheme focused on placing young interns in the top 500 companies across the country.

“The PM Internship Scheme in top 500 companies was announced as a pilot project for 2024-25 with a budget outlay of ₹2000 cr. The scheme has received subdued traction from both companies and students reflecting in utilisation estimated to be at 380 Cr. in revised estimates," said Ashok Varma, Partner, Social Sector Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.

“Despite the challenges in implementation, the Government seems to be betting big on the scheme to aid “transitioning to work” for students and trained youths,” he added.

