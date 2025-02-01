How much will you save under new income tax slabs proposed in Budget 2025? Calculation of benefits

New income tax slabs: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that annual income up to ₹12 lakh will no longer attract any tax. The government cut personal income tax rates for some individuals in a bid to boost consumption across Asia's third-largest economy, which is projected to grow at its slowest pace in four years. Under the new tax regime, a nil tax slab will apply to annual incomes up to ₹ 12 lakh ( ₹ 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers with a standard deduction of ₹ 75,000).

Currently, under the new system introduced in 2020, annual income of up to ₹15 lakh attracts a tax rate of between 5% and 20%, while income of more than ₹15 lakh is taxed at 30%.

Following are revised slabs and rates under new tax regime announced in FY26 Budget:

Income up to ₹ 4 lakh (per annum) ----- Nil

Between ₹ 4 and 8 lakh ---------------- 5 per cent (tax)

Between ₹ 8 and 12 lakh --------------- 10 per cent

Between ₹ 12 and 16 lakh -------------- 15 per cent

Between Rs16 and 20 lakh --------------- 20 per cent

Between ₹ 20 and 24 lakh -------------- 25 per cent

Above ₹ 24 lakh ------------------------- 30 per cent

How much are you going to save?

Individuals with a total income up to ₹ 7 lakh do not have to pay any tax due to rebate under the new tax regime.

It is proposed that the rebate for the individual under the new regime be increasedso that they do not pay tax if their total income is up to ₹ 12 lakh, the finance ministry said.

Marginal relief, as provided earlier under the new tax regime, is also applicable to income marginally higher than ₹ 12 lakh

Calculation of tax benefits is given below:

Sitharaman laid out a blueprint for the next generation of reforms, including raising the FDI limit in the insurance sector, simplification of tax laws, and cutting duties on intermediaries while providing enhanced fiscal support for welfare measures.

This she did while sticking to the fiscal consolidation roadmap that projected the fiscal deficit to come down to 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the financial year 2025-26. For the current financial year, the fiscal deficit has been pegged at 4.8 per cent of GDP.

To bridge the fiscal deficit gap, the government is set to raise resources from the market to the tune of ₹11.54 lakh crore on a net basis for the next fiscal year.