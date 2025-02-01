Income tax new slab calculations: Who will pay zero tax?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced income tax cuts in her eighth consecutive Budget speech, enhancing the middle class's prowess to increase spending and consumption. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union budget. (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman announced that those with salaries up to ₹12 lakh per year will not have to pay any income tax. Previously, the cap was ₹7 lakh per annum.

"I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to ₹4 Lakhs - nil, ₹4 Lakhs to ₹8 Lakhs - 5%, ₹8 Lakhs to ₹12 Lakhs - 10%, ₹12 Lakhs to ₹16 Lakhs - 15%, ₹16 Lakhs to ₹20 Lakhs - 20%, ₹20 Lakhs to ₹24 Lakhs - 25% and above ₹24 Lakhs - 30%. To taxpayers up to ₹12 Lakhs of normal income other than special rate income such as capital gains, a tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," she said.

Who will pay zero income tax?

In the budget document, the government also gave a detailed explanation as to who would pay nil taxes under the new tax regime.

According to the document, those with annual salaries of ₹8 lakh, ₹9 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹11 lakh and ₹12 lakh will not pay any taxes. Those with salaries of ₹16 lakh, ₹20 lakh, ₹24 lakh and ₹50 lakh will pay decreased amounts.

The central government's tax slab calculation.

The minister also announced other tax measures and reforms, which “will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands boosting household consumption, savings and investment.”

The tax changes will cost the government more than 1 trillion rupees in revenue, the minister said.

"We will endeavour to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of the GDP,” she said.