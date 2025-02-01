Menu Explore
Income tax new slab calculations: Who will pay zero tax?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman said the income tax changes will cost the government more than 1 trillion rupees in revenue.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced income tax cuts in her eighth consecutive Budget speech, enhancing the middle class's prowess to increase spending and consumption.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union budget. (PTI)

Nirmala Sitharaman announced that those with salaries up to 12 lakh per year will not have to pay any income tax. Previously, the cap was 7 lakh per annum.

"I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to 4 Lakhs - nil, 4 Lakhs to 8 Lakhs - 5%, 8 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs - 10%, 12 Lakhs to 16 Lakhs - 15%, 16 Lakhs to 20 Lakhs - 20%, 20 Lakhs to 24 Lakhs - 25% and above 24 Lakhs - 30%. To taxpayers up to 12 Lakhs of normal income other than special rate income such as capital gains, a tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," she said.

Who will pay zero income tax?

In the budget document, the government also gave a detailed explanation as to who would pay nil taxes under the new tax regime.

According to the document, those with annual salaries of 8 lakh, 9 lakh, 10 lakh, 11 lakh and 12 lakh will not pay any taxes. Those with salaries of 16 lakh, 20 lakh, 24 lakh and 50 lakh will pay decreased amounts.

The central government's tax slab calculation.

The minister also announced other tax measures and reforms, which “will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands boosting household consumption, savings and investment.”

The tax changes will cost the government more than 1 trillion rupees in revenue, the minister said.

"We will endeavour to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the central government debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of the GDP,” she said.

