Massive announcement by Nirmala Sitharaman, middle-class gets new income tax structure

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 01:20 PM IST

The Income Tax announcement will provide a relief to the middle-class and boost consumption and demand.

In a massive relief to the middle class, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an increased income tax exemption for income up to 12 lakh per annum.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials.(PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials.(PTI)

This means that people who earn under 12 lakh per annum will not have to pay any taxes.

"The middle class provide strengths to the economy. In recognition of their contribution, we have periodically reduced the tax burdens. I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax up to an income of 12 lakhs," Sitharaman said.

Nirmala Sitharaman also spelt out the details of the revised income tax slabs.

"I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to 4 Lakhs - nil, 4 Lakhs to 8 Lakhs - 5%, 8 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs - 10%, 12 Lakhs to 16 Lakhs - 15%, 16 Lakhs to 20 Lakhs - 20%, 20 Lakhs to 24 Lakhs - 25% and above 24 Lakhs - 30%. To taxpayers up to 12 Lakhs of normal income other than special rate income such as capital gains, a tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them," she added.

The new tax slabs announced by Nirmala Sitharaman.
The new tax slabs announced by Nirmala Sitharaman.

For salaried employees, this nil tax limit will be 12.75 lakh per annum, after taking into account a standard deduction of 75,000. Higher exemptions and rejigs have been effected under the new income tax regime.

The finance ministry also explained salary-wise tax liabilities. Those who have salaries up to 12 lakh will pay nil tax. Those with a yearly salary of 16 lakh will save 50000. Those who earn 20 lakh, will save 90000 in income tax.

Income tax slab structure
Income tax slab structure

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the new tax structure will boost consumption.

"The new structure will substantially reduce the taxes of the middle class and leave more money in their hands, boosting household consumption, savings and investment," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Saturday, February 01, 2025
