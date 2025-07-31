Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and more: Celebs who have opened up about their Lyme disease battles

Justin Timberlake shocked his fans with the revelation that he has been battling Lyme disease, describing it as a “relentlessly debilitating” condition in a candid Instagram post. The announcement comes after the singer faced intense backlash over recent world tour performances, with some fans criticizing him for appearing “lazy” and “tired” on stage, as reported by The Sun. Justin Timberlake disclosed his struggle with Lyme disease after facing backlash for his tour performances. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)(AP)

What is Lyme disease?

According to the EDS Clinic, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. It often begins with flu-like symptoms and may include fatigue, joint pain, and a distinctive “bullseye” rash around the bite site. If detected at an early stage, it can be cured with the help of antibiotics. Delaying treatment for Lyme disease can lead to debilitating symptoms, including nerve damage and heart rhythm disturbances.

For some people, the symptoms of Lyme disease persist for months after they are diagnosed with infection. This condition is known as long Lyme Chronic lyme disease. Symptoms of this include severe fatigue, joint and muscle pain, and cognitive issues.

Other celebs diagnosed with Lyme disease

Many celebrities have been diagnosed with it and have shared their journey in public to raise awareness about the often misunderstood disease. Following is the list of celebrities who have been vocal about their Lyme disease.

Avril Lavigne

Justin Bieber

Yolanda Hadid

Bella Hadid

Ben Stiller

Shania Twain

Alec Baldwin

Amy Schumer

Kelly Osbourne

Ramona Singer

Fletcher

Debbie Gibson

Ryan Sutter

Kelley Flanagan

Riley Keough

Ally Hilfiger

Miranda Hart

Kris Kristofferson

