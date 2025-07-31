Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber and more: Celebs who have opened up about their Lyme disease battles
Justin Timberlake has opened up about his battle with Lyme disease.
Justin Timberlake shocked his fans with the revelation that he has been battling Lyme disease, describing it as a “relentlessly debilitating” condition in a candid Instagram post. The announcement comes after the singer faced intense backlash over recent world tour performances, with some fans criticizing him for appearing “lazy” and “tired” on stage, as reported by The Sun.
Also Read: Justin Timberlake Lyme disease: Singer opens up on health struggles; fans ask, ‘Is there a cure?’
What is Lyme disease?
According to the EDS Clinic, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of an infected tick. It often begins with flu-like symptoms and may include fatigue, joint pain, and a distinctive “bullseye” rash around the bite site. If detected at an early stage, it can be cured with the help of antibiotics. Delaying treatment for Lyme disease can lead to debilitating symptoms, including nerve damage and heart rhythm disturbances.
For some people, the symptoms of Lyme disease persist for months after they are diagnosed with infection. This condition is known as long Lyme Chronic lyme disease. Symptoms of this include severe fatigue, joint and muscle pain, and cognitive issues.
Also Read: Hulk Hogan cause of death: What is acute myocardial infarction and leukemia's role?
Other celebs diagnosed with Lyme disease
Many celebrities have been diagnosed with it and have shared their journey in public to raise awareness about the often misunderstood disease. Following is the list of celebrities who have been vocal about their Lyme disease.
Avril Lavigne
Justin Bieber
Yolanda Hadid
Bella Hadid
Ben Stiller
Shania Twain
Alec Baldwin
Amy Schumer
Kelly Osbourne
Ramona Singer
Fletcher
Debbie Gibson
Ryan Sutter
Kelley Flanagan
Riley Keough
Ally Hilfiger
Miranda Hart
Kris Kristofferson