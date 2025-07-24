Justin Timberlake trolled for asking the audiences to sing his songs: ‘Embarrassing and disrespectful’

American singer Justin Timberlake is under fire after a video from his recent performance in Romania began circulating online, with fans calling him out for barely singing during one of his biggest hits. Justin Timberlake was trolled after his gig in Romania

The 44-year-old, currently on the European leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, performed at the Electric Castle festival in Transylvania last week. But it’s his rendition of Can’t Stop the Feeling! that has sparked widespread backlash on social media.

In the viral clip, Justin is seen singing the opening lines of the upbeat track as rain begins to fall. He pulls the hood of his jacket over his head and then turns the mic toward the audience, encouraging them to take over. “Say what?” he says, prompting the crowd to sing along.

Throughout the performance, the Mirrors hitmaker continues to gesture toward the crowd with his hands and walks across the stage, appearing to let them carry most of the song. He chimes in with a few lines here and there, performing minimal dance moves while the chorus builds in the background. Just before the chorus hits, he approaches his band and once again turns to the audience, saying, “Sing, c’mon.”

The footage quickly gained traction, with users expressing disappointment at what they saw as a lack of energy and effort from the pop star, especially during his first-ever performance in Romania. Fans were particularly surprised by the fact that the moment came during one of his most iconic tracks, which is typically known for its infectious energy and crowd-pleasing vibe.

While Timberlake has not addressed the criticism, the performance continues to spark debate online over live performance standards and the role of audience participation at concerts. As clips from his recent shows continue to surface, fans are closely watching the rest of his European tour stops to see how the artist responds—if at all.