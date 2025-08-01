41 cases of bird flu in 10 states raise concerns: Everything you need to know about symptoms, treatment, how it spreads

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is on the rise again. The Union government said in Parliament on Wednesday that India experienced 41 outbreaks of bird flu, mainly in 10 states in 2025. Per the Union Minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, SP Singh Baghel, the affected states included Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha. India has experienced 41 outbreaks of bird flu, mainly in 10 states in 2025. (Reuters)

Bird flu has been a cause of worry globally due to its potential to infect humans, raising concerns about the possible spread of the avian influenza virus. Therefore, it is important to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease.

Symptoms of bird flu in humans

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ankur Gupta, consultant - internal medicine, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi, said symptoms of bird flu in humans can vary but often include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and difficulty breathing. However, in severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia/ARDS and respiratory failure.

How does it spread in humans?

Dr Gupta explained that the symptoms of bird flu in humans are similar to those of regular influenza. As for how the virus spread, he stated: “Humans can catch bird flu through close contact with infected birds, including touching them, their droppings, or bedding, or killing or preparing them for cooking. The most likely way for a human to catch bird flu is through exposure to birds, bird faeces, or feathers.”

Treatment

Per Dr Rahul Agarwal, consultant internal medicine, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, Hyderabad, treatment for bird flu usually involves antiviral medications, such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu). These medicines can help reduce the severity and duration of symptoms. However, the effectiveness of these medications may vary depending on the strain and a person's overall health or an underlying disease.

“In addition to antiviral medications, supportive care is often necessary, especially for individuals experiencing severe symptoms. This may include rest, hydration, and, in some cases, hospitalisation for close monitoring and treatment,” Dr Agarwal added.

