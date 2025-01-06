3 tigers, 1 leopard die of avian influenza in Nagpur zoo; animal husbandry dept issues advisory

Three tigers, aged three to four years, and a sub-adult leopard died at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada Zoological Park in Nagpur due to Avian influenza H5N1 virus, said officials. On January 3, ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD) confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus in the samples, marking the first significant toll on captive wildlife from Avian influenza in India. (HT PHOTO)

The deaths took place on December 20 and 23 which prompted the zoo authorities to send samples for testing. These animals, brought to the rescue centre from Chandrapur district following human-wildlife conflict incidents in December, displayed symptoms such as limping, diarrhea, vomiting, watery eyes, chest infection, and fever shortly after arrival.

On January 3, ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD) confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus in the samples, marking the first significant toll on captive wildlife from Avian influenza in India.

Alarmed by the findings, the department of animal husbandry and dairying issued a red alert for zoos across Maharashtra along with an advisory to curb the virus’s spread and neighbouring states to prevent the spread of Avian influenza, officials said on Sunday.

The directive followed confirmation from the NISHAD in Bhopal that the H5N1 avian influenza virus was present in samples from leopards and tigers that died on different dates in the second half of December.

Avian influenza primarily affects birds, but certain strains like H5N1 and H5N8 can infect mammals, including tigers and leopards, through contact with infected birds or contaminated environments.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has requested an updated report from the Maharashtra government on measures taken to address the issue. The state’s animal husbandry department emphasised the urgent need for coordinated efforts, adopting a “one health” approach that integrates cross-sectoral measures to safeguard both animal and human health.

In Pune, zoos and rescue centres are on high alert. Rajkumar Jadhav, director of the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, said, “Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been implementing all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases. For example, beef and chicken meat are sanitized with boiled water before being fed to animals, especially members of the Felidae family, as food is considered a major source of such infections.”

“Our staff has been instructed to strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by the department, and additional sanitary measures are in place. While the virus has not been identified here, it is crucial to follow the advisory to prevent any potential outbreak,” he said.

The animal husbandry department reiterated the importance of vigilance to mitigate the risks posed by avian influenza, ensuring the safety of both animals and humans.

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar, said, “In our facility, currently the leopards are healthy and not showing any sign of illness. About the latest alert, the sanitization advisory will be followed strictly. Appropriate testing will be conducted if any leopard shows signs of illness or symptoms as per the standard advisory.”