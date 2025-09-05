Jawed Habib says ‘your hair gets old too like skin’, shares the best anti-ageing hack for your hair as you age

Everyone experiences hair loss as they age because of a variety of reasons. According to the Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials, it could be because of hereditary traits, endocrine disorders, thyroid disorders, reduced hormonal support, and nutritional deficiencies. Additionally, in women, menopause could play a big role as they enter their 40s. Jawed Habib stressed that anti-ageing hair treatments are as important as anti-ageing skincare. (Shutterstock)

However, following hair care steps aimed at addressing ageing issues, you can fix several of your problems. In an Instagram post shared in June 2019, hair expert Jawed Habib shared his anti-ageing hair care routine, drawing a parallel between skin ageing and hair ageing.

Hair gets old with time, too!

In the video, Jawed Habib suggested that just as skin requires anti-ageing treatments, so too does our hair, particularly as it becomes dry and weak with age. He recommended an anti-ageing hair care regimen that includes regular haircuts, moisturising the hair with a conditioner, and spa treatments. Let's find out what the hair expert said:

Jawed Habib stressed that anti-ageing hair treatments are as important as anti-ageing skincare. He pointed out that our hair gets old with time, too; therefore, to deal with this ageing, he suggested a simple hair care routine.

Moisturise your hair!

“We have to apply moisturiser to the hair. This means that we have to apply conditioner after shampoo. But conditioner should be applied only to the hair. What else do we have to do? We have to get regular haircuts. In fact, with age, our haircut has to be done more frequently,” the hair expert stressed.

Lastly, the third most important thing for an anti-ageing haircare regimen is to get a hair spa done once a month. He advised, “So when our hair gets old, it becomes dry and our hair becomes weak. So what is the answer to this? The answer to this is anti-ageing hair care: regular cut, moisturiser, and spa.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by MedlinePlus, our hair becomes less dense, and the scalp may become visible, as we age. In fact, we also lose body and facial hair as we grow older. While women's remaining facial hair may get coarser, most often on the chin and around the lips, men may grow longer and coarser eyebrow, ear, and nose hair.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.