Dermatologist shares '5 game-changing acne hacks you've never heard before': ‘Change pillowcase every 3 days’

Acne is a skin condition that occurs when your hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells, causing whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. Though it is generally common among teenagers, it can also affect people of all ages. To prevent acnes, the dermatologist suggested using a separate towel for your face and body. (Shutterstock)

While there are endless products, homemade natural hacks, and dermat-approved skincare treatments that can help solve your acne problems, there are certain lifestyle habits that can become a hindrance if you don't take proper care.

5 game-changing acne hacks you've never heard of before

In an Instagram post shared on September 3, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD, and a dermatologist based in Gurugram, shared 5 game-changing hacks that can help you solve your acne issues. The dermatologist claimed that you may have never heard of these tips.

Let's find out what they are:

1. Using hands-free earphones rather than pressing your phone to your face.

2. Keeping your hair tied up in a bun whenever possible.

3. Wiping down your glasses regularly.

4. Using a separate towel for your face and body.

5. Changing your pillowcase every three days.

Why should you change your pillow cover frequently?

In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ipshita Johri, dermatology, aesthetic consultant, laser specialist and founder of Skinfinity Derma, revealed how changing your pillowcases frequently can make a world of difference in maintaining clear and healthy skin.

The dermatologist revealed that our skin accumulates dirt, oil, and environmental pollutants throughout the day. So, when you rest your head on your pillowcases night after night, these substances can transfer from your skin to the fabric, and over time, this buildup can become a breeding ground for bacteria. This residue can subsequently transfer back to your skin, potentially clogging pores and leading to breakouts. Learn more benefits of changing pillowcases here.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.