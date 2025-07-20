Using damp towels and undergarments? Dermatologist warns of fungal infection risks and shares 5 precautionary tips

Relentless downpour, high moisture content, and scarce sunlight are common during the monsoon season, but all of these make laundry take forever to dry. Because of this, many people end up reusing a moist towel or slipping into the same, damp undergarments. While in that moment, maybe out of a rush or because everything else is even more wet, it feels like the only option and is often brushed off casually. But this habit may result in infections and irritations, stemming from poor hygiene and prolonged exposure to moisture, particularly in intimate areas. Towels and undergarments require proper care and should never be used damp. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Gynaecologist shares 6 tips to reduce the risk of monsoon-related intimate area infections

Dr Kanu Verma, Consultant, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Aakash Healthcare, shared with HT Lifestyle how damp towels and improperly dried undergarments may result in fungal and bacterial infections during the rainy season. It's time to take a step back and evaluate this careless habit that many do in the rainy season.

Why do damp towels and undergarments cause infections?

The risk of fungal infection rises because of a damp towel.(Shutterstock)

Dr Verma revealed that damp clothes are the breeding grounds for pathogens. Sharing a wakeup call for those who use a damp towel in monsoon, she said, “Most people don't realise how long moisture can linger in fabrics during monsoon. When you reuse a damp towel, you're essentially rubbing your body with a cloth that may be teeming with bacteria and fungi. When these items remain damp for hours or, worse, are used without being fully dry, they become breeding grounds for pathogens that cause infections like ringworm, candidiasis, and intertrigo.”

Damp undergarments are even riskier because the intimate area has folds that may trap moisture for a long time. Dr Verma added, “Undergarments, being in close contact with sweat-prone and sensitive skin, are especially vulnerable. If undergarments don’t dry properly and are worn while still slightly damp, they create an ideal environment for fungal growth. This can lead to itching, rashes, or red patches in the groin, inner thighs, and underarms, areas where moisture tends to accumulate. People with diabetes, obesity, or compromised immunity are even more susceptible.”

5 precautions to follow this monsoon

Dr Verma shared some practical tips to avoid these monsoon-related skin issues:

1. Always dry towels and undergarments in direct sunlight, if possible. Sunlight has natural antibacterial properties.

2. Avoid reusing towels more than once during the monsoon. Use a fresh towel daily if you sweat heavily or get wet in the rain.

3. Opt for cotton undergarments that absorb sweat and allow the skin to breathe.

4. Iron your undergarments lightly after drying to ensure residual moisture is eliminated.

5. Store clothes in a dry, well-ventilated area to prevent fungal buildup.

She concluded, “Good hygiene is not just about taking a bath, it's also about what you dry off with and what you wear underneath. During monsoon, extra care with towels and undergarments isn’t optional, it’s essential for keeping your skin infection-free.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.