Reddit discusses travel hacks for hassle-free trips: Buy local SIM card, take screenshots of tickets and more

The ebullient joy of looking forward to the upcoming trip makes the gloomiest day brightest (talk about that giddy anticipation!) But sometimes your trip may even surprise (or more like shock) you with last-minute emergencies, mishaps and anxiety. To ensure that your pre-trip anticipation and your actual trip are equally joyful, a few smart travel hacks can actually save your time, money and even reduce stress, keeping the excitement intact from start to finish- so that when you return, you can enjoy the moments spent, not sulk over unexpected hiccups on the trip. Make your trip worry-free with a few smart hacks up your sleeve.(Shutterstock)

Tips that reduce stress on trips

Packing cubes prevent you from turning your suitcase upside down in search of one dress. You can label these cubes too,(Shutterstock)

On a Reddit travel subreddit, users shared their travel hacks that save time, money, and stress. Here are some of the tips that Reddit users chimed in on the subreddit that you too can use to keep your trips hassle-free:

Keep packing cubes in your suitcase: Keep the suitcase organised, and you can find what you need easily. The rolling method of packing clothes is also said to be efficient. Booking hotel: Book those places that come with free cancellations and don't ask for advanced payment. Can also directly contact the hotel or B&B instead of third-party booking websites to confirm the budget, availability and final booking. Also, check the location on Google Maps, looking up the nearby police station or hospital for safety reasons. Booking flight tickets, airport check-in and more: If your travel dates are flexible, you can score better deals on flights and accommodations. Avoid travelling on a tight schedule to be able to save. On the day of the flight, check in online to skip the lines. Documentation: Take screenshots or compile all essentials, from hotel bookings to flight tickets, into one Google Doc or Drive, so they can be checked anytime on your phone. Physical copies further add another layer of protection, just in case you lose the originals. Universal charger with ports: Charging the devices is essential so that you stay connected. Carry a universal charger with multiple ports, especially if you are travelling abroad. Emergency cash: While the world is going digital with payment, it is vital to keep some cash just in case any emergency pops up, like getting your wallet pickpocketed at a tourist hotspot. Cash can be kept in the safe in the accommodation as well. Local SIM: Get a local SIM card to prevent excessive international roaming charges.

Takeaway from Reddit's tips: Always have a Plan B

So what is the biggest takeaway? Anticipate, prepare and plan backup! Ensure you have a Plan B, always. Solely relying on one single approach can leave you scrambling if something goes wrong. Keep a fallback plan. Anticipation is what makes your trip a smooth sailing, whether it is online check-in to reduce the chances of delay in security checks or calling up the hotel directly to see if your booking is confirmed. Likewise, digitally storing all the documents in one place also helps prevent the last-minute frustration of searching for documents.

Preparing in advance may make you wonder why you are going through all the hassle, maybe you are overthinking, but just as the saying 'prevention is better than cure' goes, the stress of any mishap is much worse than the stress of keeping a Plan B ready.