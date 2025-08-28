Psychologist explains how social media drives stress and anxiety among teenagers: ‘Their self-esteem can become…’

Endless comparison, chasing likes, and curated feeds are fueling stress and self-doubt, making adolescence even more challenging. Social media has become a major source of anxiety for teenagers. While it can connect them with others, it also creates a constant sense of pressure and comparison, which deeply affects their mental health. (Also read: Therapist says these 5 everyday habits could secretly damage your mental health: ‘It destroys your attention span’ ) Social media fuels anxiety in teens, blurring lines between real and online life. (Freepik)

How social media affects teenagers' self-esteem

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Christie Saju, psychologist at LISSUN, shared, "Teenagers are at a crucial stage of developing their identity, and social media platforms often present a skewed version of reality. They see a highlight reel of their friends' lives, full of academic achievements, perfect parties, and idealised appearances. This can lead to a feeling of "compare and despair," where teens measure their own worth against these often-unrealistic images."

Teenagers' self-esteem is increasingly tied to social media validation, causing stress and anxiety.(Shutterstock)

"Their self-esteem can become dependent on external validation, like the number of likes or shares they get. This digital world also fuels a fear of missing out (FOMO) and the pressure to be constantly available. The lines between school, home, and social life become blurred, and teens feel like they never get a break. On top of that, the threat of cyberbullying and public shaming adds a layer of constant, low-level stress that can be hard to escape," says Christie.

How academic pressure worsen teen stress

Talking about high-pressure academic settings, Christie adds, "In high-pressure academic settings, like Kota, these issues are magnified. The intense pressure to succeed academically is combined with the need to appear successful and perfectly put-together online. Students feel forced to project an image of effortless brilliance, even when they are struggling. This double burden, managing high-stakes academics while maintaining a flawless online persona, can lead to severe anxiety and burnout."

"We need to understand that this is not a personal failing on the part of teenagers but a natural response to a challenging environment. The solution isn't to demonise technology but to help teens develop digital literacy and resilience. This involves teaching them to critically evaluate what they see online, set healthy boundaries for screen time, and engage in real-world activities that build self-worth from within. The goal is to help them cultivate a strong sense of self that isn't dependent on their online presence," concludes Christie.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.