Real vs reel friendships: How teenagers and young adults can build genuine connections in digital world

Humans naturally limit their social networks due to how our brains are wired, leading to the concept of "Dunbar's number", which represents the roughly 150 individuals with whom we can maintain stable relationships. Social media, however, allows us to "maintain" far more connections than we are historically equipped to handle, resulting in an overwhelming flood of social information. This can be particularly challenging for young adults, who are especially vulnerable to others' opinions during critical developmental stages. They face a constant barrage of social updates, making it difficult to distinguish between genuine connections and superficial online interactions. So, how can we navigate between our real and reel friendships? Let's find out. In today's digital age, teens are caught between real-life friendships and the often overwhelming world of social media.

Aanandita Vaghani, Founder and Mental Health Therapist, UnFix Your Feelings shared with HT Lifestyle tips to navigate between real-life bonds and social media interactions to build authentic relationships.

1. Forge your own identity

One of the most significant challenges teens face is the quest for identity. They undergo a period of self-discovery filled with questions about who they are and who they want to become, often complicated by societal expectations and peer pressure. The internal conflict between authenticity and acceptance creates tension as they struggle to find their place within their social circles and the broader society.

Teenagers often seek validation through likes, comments, and followers, which can blur the lines between genuine friendships and those based on social media popularity. Building real friendships requires time and effort, and balancing the nurturing of real-life connections with maintaining an online presence can be difficult. The curated lives seen on social media can lead to constant comparison, making teens feel inadequate or envious, which strains their real-life relationships.

2. Understand exaggeration

Media often exaggerates or romanticises relationships. Teenagers should be encouraged to focus on real-life interactions and experiences instead of comparing themselves to unrealistic standards.

3. Think critically

As organisations and parents, we need to help teens develop critical thinking skills and self-awareness by asking questions like, "Is this post showing the whole picture?" or "What might be left out?"

4. Role model

As adults, what we do is mirrored by what our teenagers do. Through role modelling, we can encourage them to focus on building and nurturing their unique connections instead of trying to emulate idealised versions of friends.

5. Recognise one-sided effort

A key indicator of a fake friendship is when the relationship feels one-sided. In a genuine friendship, both individuals should contribute equally to maintaining the bond. If one person is always doing the work to keep the friendship alive, it may be a sign of an unbalanced or fake connection, leaving the relationship on shaky ground.

6. Understand Loyalty

Loyalty is crucial in any friendship. If one person constantly betrays the other's trust, it indicates that the bond is not valued or respected. Friendships based on lies or manipulation can lead to feelings of mistrust and emotional harm.

7. Respect boundaries

Everyone has personal boundaries that need to be respected. Open communication about what is acceptable and what isn't is vital. Make sure to discuss and agree upon boundaries with friends to ensure that the relationship remains respectful and healthy.